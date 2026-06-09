Arizona's schools consistently are ranked 48 - 50 when compared to the rest of the country. Recent articles relate success to the lack of funding, that is a factor but never have I read a critique of the curriculum or the lack of discipline in the class. Allowing students to have cell phones in class is ridiculous. Conducting class when the teacher demands full attention of the students is mandatory. Setting up the proper management of the class is the administration's responsibilities it is not reliant upon funding. The system is broken because parents have not taken an active role in knowing what is being taught. School boards need to be confronted and decisions need to be challenged by the parents if the administration is failing at their job. The most important job of the parent is to care for their child and provide them with the best education to be successful in life. Reflecting on the public school system we have failed as a state and as a nation.