There’s a mother who saved enough money to pay someone to drive her to the nearest DES office. Or elders being turned away from offices because they don't know how to navigate an automated phone system. There is a father of seven who was recently laid off and has waited months for an interview that never comes. And a disabled artist from Hopi who is selling her work piece by piece to buy groceries for herself and her daughter. She applied for SNAP in December and is still waiting for a determination.

"I’ve had to ration food for months now and am struggling as a single parent to provide for my child,” said Shawn from Chinle, who applied in January, submitted all required documents, and was denied without notification. “I have sought out additional resources from food banks and other places, but they too are running low." She reapplied April 1 and is still waiting.

Congress ignoring impact of SNAP cuts to tribal members

These are not people who gave up. They are people working multiple jobs, stretching every dollar, calling numbers that no one answers, reapplying after wrongful denials, hitchhiking or borrowing rides to offices that can no longer help them.

One family had benefits denied repeatedly because a son's Social Security income was wrongly counted as the mother's. She had to keep proving something that wasn't true, while going without.

A woman in Ganado completed her interview, submitted her documents and was denied anyway. She reapplied. She is waiting again.

This is the daily grind of trying to survive in a country whose government has decided other things matter more.