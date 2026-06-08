I personally volunteer with the Tucson Festival of Books, which I have found to be an extremely rewarding experience. In addition to being great fun, the Festival supports literacy in our community, which is vitally important for a democracy. Literacy enables people to better understand issues, recognize misinformation, evaluate claims, and make more informed choices about leaders, policies, and laws.

Have you got an idea about how to make things better? I’m really interested in hearing about it.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Riviera in June?

I'm not sure how far this can go if I'm even posted but I'm watching the LPGA Women's Open being played at the Riviera in L.A. — the course looks gorgeous!! Very, very green — lush! When the PGA plays in February? Horrible! It looks dead. There has been some mention about changing venues — my opinion? Play the Genesis in May or June. Play a tourney in February in Tucson. Dove Mountain again but with some changes to pls the pros and yes "no snow." Ha ha. What?? P.S. The same with Pebble Beach — always horrible weather in February. It looks and plays much better in May/June.

James Coughlin

Northeast side

Who are we?