Trump holding all the cards
Soooo, Trump thinks he's holding all the cards. Hmmm, from where I'm standing, he's holding a king high, and Iran has a Strait.
Michael Willis
Green Valley
Intentions are not actions
A strong, hearty "hear-hear" to Taylor Davidson (Daily Star, May 28) for his apt critique of Tucson city leadership's performative, process-laden governance. More committees, focus groups, and study panels bring us no closer to prompt delivery and implementation of solutions to problems and issues that fester in our city.
John Fristik
Southeast side
People are also reading…
Trump loves his own scumbag
Trump loves to call people he fears or dislikes scumbags and sleazeballs. Well, today he loves a real, honest-to-goodness scummy, sleazy guy, a crook from Texas, he has quickly fallen into bed with.
Trump threw his full MAGA political support behind the maximally offensive Texas GOP Senate candidate, Ken Paxton, an impeached, indicted, morally and ethically hollowed-out State Attorney General. Paxton's own senior staff reported him to the FBI.
His wife accused Paxton of adultery while he was openly having an affair with his mistress, using secret emails and a burner phone to hide his comings and goings. Paxton was indicted on securities fraud and obstruction of justice charges. Then there are the felony securities fraud and bribery charges. Yep, Donald, he’s a sleazy politico, like you know who and that Stormy gal.
Trump has long competed with Paxton for the title of “The most corrupt politician in America.” When Trump doesn’t understand the problem, success is unlikely.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Devolving elections
For decades, residents of north Tucson made the pilgrimage to Friendly Village of the Catalinas to vote and visit dedicated, friendly volunteers. But in the last 15 years, increasing militancy, extreme partisanship and hate have changed the voting experience. Police (law enforcement protection) confronted MAGA extremists in military gear in Phoenix to protect voters and the voting process. Trump’s FBI seized 2022 Maricopa County votes to prove (non-existent) voter fraud. Now, we are faced with the specter of ICE agents (law "enforcement" intimidation) outside polling stations in Democratic areas in the 2026 midterm elections. The glow of pride of participating in our Democracy is being replaced by fear — funded by taxpayers in the GOP’s Big Bill and Trump’s $1.776 fraudulent Anti-Weaponization Fund. I call Trump’s view of government "gluttofascism" — using fascist government to over-indulge in wealth (greed) to the point of national harm. I urge you, your friends, neighbors, and family to vote with courage in November to stop this.
Tom Van Devender
North side
Data bad for water?
If you think a billion gallons for big data is bad, check out AZ alfalfa farms. Statewide alfalfa farming guzzles around 374 billion gallons of water per year. Our water tables keep on dropping, and our rivers keep on drying up to preserve mega-farms growing grass in the desert. If we're talking about AI water use, maybe we should reconsider some of the other big businesses misusing our already scarce water in the desert.
Next to alfalfa, AI seems like just a drop in the bucket. Or just a pixel in the metaverse, if you prefer.
Vinn Leuthold
East side
13 times
L. Johnson Jr's latest letter to the Star begs for the truth. Yes, he makes long speeches ... long rambling nonsensical speeches that put others to sleep and having nothing to do with the topic at hand. As to negotiating effectively with world leaders ... Iran did not have nuclear weapons ready to go, and the Strait of Hormuz was open before Trump got involved. He is generally reviled among the world leaders except for dictators. All he does is post on Truth Social and golf. It's a laugh to say he is "almost obese", he is obese and mentally unstable ... just listen to his rants and he has fallen asleep in Cabinet meetings at least 13 times. Of course, he is showing his age; the man will be 80!
Jean Getek
Foothills
Against the war
Four House Republicans voted to end the horror in Iran. Not Ciscomani. Another vote we won't forget in November.
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
30-Day-Yeah!
I’m truly delighted to read that you’re resuming enforcement of the policy limiting publication in the print edition to one letter per writer per month. The daily tit-for-tat from the same ideologues was getting really tiresome. Rather than reading the entrenched views of a few, I’m genuinely interested in ideas from a range of readers with ideas for making Tucson a more vibrant community.
I personally volunteer with the Tucson Festival of Books, which I have found to be an extremely rewarding experience. In addition to being great fun, the Festival supports literacy in our community, which is vitally important for a democracy. Literacy enables people to better understand issues, recognize misinformation, evaluate claims, and make more informed choices about leaders, policies, and laws.
Have you got an idea about how to make things better? I’m really interested in hearing about it.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Riviera in June?
I'm not sure how far this can go if I'm even posted but I'm watching the LPGA Women's Open being played at the Riviera in L.A. — the course looks gorgeous!! Very, very green — lush! When the PGA plays in February? Horrible! It looks dead. There has been some mention about changing venues — my opinion? Play the Genesis in May or June. Play a tourney in February in Tucson. Dove Mountain again but with some changes to pls the pros and yes "no snow." Ha ha. What?? P.S. The same with Pebble Beach — always horrible weather in February. It looks and plays much better in May/June.
James Coughlin
Northeast side
Who are we?
In this, our 250th anniversary, it is, perhaps, appropriate that we do some introspection and ask "what have we become?" My favorite history professor used to assert that "every government is a perfect reflection of the society it represents". Our government is overtly corrupt and incompetent. How deep does our society's corruption go? Is our corruption demonstrated by the way we drive as if we were the only one on the road? Is our corruption demonstrated by allowing our so-called leaders to divide us and lure us into total distrust of "the other"? Is our corruption manifested by how we allow these leaders to manipulate us to hate one another in order to distract us from their power grabs that take away our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and national security? Just who are we? What have we become?
Barbara Benjamin
Foothills