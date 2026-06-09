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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Over the course of my career, I have served in the Air Force, in the Arizona Legislature and as director of several state agencies. One central tenet has followed me throughout my professional career: Be prepared. That principle applies directly to the national security choices before Congress today.

The new Fiscal Year 2027 defense budget request reflects a new reality facing our nation. Gone are the days of simple, symmetric warfare. Now we live in a time of drone swarms, hypersonic missiles, coordinated cyber attacks, and multiple competing superpowers. History teaches us that weakness is provocative. We must remain vigilant and invest in the capabilities required to maintain a strategic advantage.

The 2027 defense budget asks for a lot, but also includes some crucial funding needs, especially those for our nuclear programs. A grave but constant threat facing the United States is our nuclear-armed adversaries, specifically Russia and China. Though the Cold War may be over, both nations are pushing ahead by modernizing their missile forces and building new weapons. While nuclear weapons should never be used, of course, it is imperative that the United States remain in line with our competitors by maintaining our own credible nuclear deterrent.

As a former Air Force intelligence officer, I know the importance of this mission. The Air Force is responsible for a large portion of America’s nuclear deterrent, including the intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) stationed across the plains. For 60 years, Minuteman III missiles have kept America safe by holding our enemies at bay. But these missiles are old, as well as the silos that launch them.