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Tucson is a diverse community and the Arizona Daily Star aims to provide coverage of issues that are of importance to, and help to enrich the lives of those who call this place home.

Our opinion section is designed to encourage lively, civil and diverse community conversations on important issues of the day. The goal is to foster healthy engagement and debate on the best paths forward for the greater Tucson area.

We are committed to publishing a compelling mix of views and topics and wanted to share some insight into how we select guest opinions and letters to the editor, and what you can expect after you’ve submitted your piece.

Guest opinions

The Arizona Daily Star receives many guest column submissions each week and accepts a little more than a dozen for publication. When submitting a guest opinion, please consider the following:

• We publish columns that offer views and perspectives on timely issues of interest to readers in the Tucson area and Southern Arizona. Columns that discuss national or international issues are a lower priority for publication.

• We like new ideas. Tell us something we haven't already read from other writers or covered on other media.

• We like strong opinions that call for action. If your goal is publicity for an event or group, you should submit a press release to our news desk at metro@tucson.com.

• Send only your completed work, not drafts or content that is still being reviewed.