This also raises important questions about how the Least Restrictive Environment, or LRE, is being applied. Too often, LRE is interpreted as placement in a mainstream setting without fully considering whether that environment provides meaningful access. For deaf, hard-of-hearing and deafblind students, a setting that limits access to language, communication, and peer interaction can, in practice, become the most restrictive environment. Inclusion without access is not inclusion.

And when those realities are not fully understood, decisions that look reasonable on paper can create real harm in practice.

We are also seeing decisions move forward without clear, accessible information on how they are structured or funded. For example, within the Tucson Unified School District, there are discussions around an approximately $815,000 proposal connected to deaf, hard-of-hearing, and blind and visually impaired services and education; at the same time, the district is navigating roughly $10 million in budget reductions. When significant financial commitments are proposed without a transparent breakdown or clear alignment with existing agreements, it becomes difficult for the community to fully understand what is being decided and why.

Transparency is not optional. It is part of accountability.

There is also a deeper issue at play. Support is often mistaken for expertise. In many districts across the country, decision-making bodies are primarily composed of hearing individuals, even when those decisions directly impact deaf students. Lived experience within the deaf community is not something to be consulted after the fact. It must be centered from the beginning. But support does not replace lived experience. It cannot.