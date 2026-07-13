The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Leadership isn't measured by titles — it's measured by preparation, integrity and the willingness to serve others long before recognition arrives.
As someone who has dedicated my career to public service, both as an elected official and as a Pima County employee, I have seen firsthand how government succeeds when capable leaders do the difficult work behind the scenes. That is why I strongly support the appointment of Jake Martin as the next Pima County Treasurer.
Many people know Jake by his title as Chief Deputy Treasurer. Those of us who have worked alongside him know something more important: He has already been leading.
Since his appointment as Chief Deputy Treasurer, Jake has overseen the day-to-day operations of the Treasurer's Office, ensuring that one of the county's most important financial institutions continues serving taxpayers with professionalism, accountability and stability. While others see the public face of government, Jake has been the person making sure the work gets done.
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Equally important is the culture of leadership he has built inside the Treasurer's Office.
Jake believes leadership means developing people. During his tenure, he has promoted talented employees into leadership positions based on merit and capability. These decisions reflect more than good management — they reflect fairness, inclusion and a commitment to building an organization where employees are valued and have opportunities to grow.
Just as important, the current staff of the Treasurer's Office — representing a combined 235 years of service to Pima County — have expressed their support for Jake's appointment. Their collective experience and confidence in his leadership speak volumes about his ability to guide the office forward while preserving its strong foundation.
At a time when many Americans question whether government can work effectively, Pima County has an opportunity to demonstrate that experience, competence, and integrity still matter.
The Board of Supervisors should not view this appointment as simply filling a vacancy. It is an opportunity to provide continuity, preserve institutional knowledge and reward proven leadership. Selecting someone who already understands every aspect of the office minimizes disruption while ensuring taxpayers continue receiving excellent service.
There is another reason Jake deserves serious consideration.
Too often, we talk about cultivating the next generation of public leaders without actually giving them the opportunity to lead. Jake represents a new generation of Democratic leadership — one grounded not in ambition alone, but in competence, collaboration and service. If we truly believe in mentoring future leaders, then we must also be willing to trust them when they have earned that responsibility.
His age should be viewed as an asset, not a limitation. Pima County has the opportunity to demonstrate that leadership is defined by character, preparation, and performance — not by years alone.
Public trust is earned over time through consistency, humility, and hard work. Jake Martin has demonstrated those qualities every day.
For the sake of the employees who serve our community, the taxpayers who rely on the Treasurer's Office, and the continued stability of county government, I respectfully urge the Pima County Board of Supervisors to appoint Jake Martin as the next Pima County Treasurer.
He has already shown he can do the job.
Now he deserves the opportunity to officially lead.
Kathryn Mikronis is the current president of the Marana Unified School District Governing Board and a Pima County Employee in the Treasurer Office