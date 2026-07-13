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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Leadership isn't measured by titles — it's measured by preparation, integrity and the willingness to serve others long before recognition arrives.

As someone who has dedicated my career to public service, both as an elected official and as a Pima County employee, I have seen firsthand how government succeeds when capable leaders do the difficult work behind the scenes. That is why I strongly support the appointment of Jake Martin as the next Pima County Treasurer.

Many people know Jake by his title as Chief Deputy Treasurer. Those of us who have worked alongside him know something more important: He has already been leading.

Since his appointment as Chief Deputy Treasurer, Jake has overseen the day-to-day operations of the Treasurer's Office, ensuring that one of the county's most important financial institutions continues serving taxpayers with professionalism, accountability and stability. While others see the public face of government, Jake has been the person making sure the work gets done.

Equally important is the culture of leadership he has built inside the Treasurer's Office.

Jake believes leadership means developing people. During his tenure, he has promoted talented employees into leadership positions based on merit and capability. These decisions reflect more than good management — they reflect fairness, inclusion and a commitment to building an organization where employees are valued and have opportunities to grow.