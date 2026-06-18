Recent commentary has also suggested a connection between this staffing decision and the educational funding agreement with Beale Infrastructure. There is no connection.

The Beale project was approved through a separate public process conducted by Pima County. The educational contribution was negotiated by Pima County as part of its development agreement. Pima Community College did not approve the project and was subsequently identified as a potential beneficiary because of our role in workforce development and education. The funding will provide nearly $6 million over five years to support student scholarships, workforce training, instructional staffing, instructional supplies, and student success initiatives. Accepting resources that directly benefit students does not diminish our commitment to sustainability.

Our sustainability efforts have always depended on the collective work of faculty, facilities staff, administrators, students, and community partners. Responsibility for sustainability has never rested with a single individual. In fact, our objective is to move sustainability closer to students and closer to our educational mission by embedding it throughout the institution rather than isolating it within a single role. Like workforce readiness, digital fluency, and student success, sustainability is most effective when it becomes part of the College's culture and daily operations.