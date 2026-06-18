The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Recent commentary published on June 11 regarding sustainability initiatives at Pima Community College has raised questions about the College's direction and commitment to environmental stewardship. We welcome the opportunity to provide additional context and clarify several important points.
First and foremost, Pima Community College's commitment to sustainability, climate action, and environmental stewardship has not changed. Sustainability remains a strategic priority of the institution and continues to be advanced through our academic programs, operational practices, community partnerships, and long-term planning efforts.
It is important to clarify that the College did not eliminate the "Office of Sustainability." The organizational change involved a single staff-level position within the Strategy, Analytics, and Research division. The sustainability work itself continues, as do the College's sustainability initiatives, academic offerings, community partnerships, greenhouse gas reduction efforts, Climate Community Day, and planning activities.
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Similarly, the College did not dissolve its sustainability budget or abandon its sustainability goals. As our current Climate Action and Sustainability Plan reaches the end of its planned cycle, we are actively developing the next phase of our sustainability strategy. We remain committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing sustainability education, pursuing AASHE certification, recommitting to the Second Nature Climate Commitment, and strengthening accountability through recognized sustainability frameworks. Students can and will continue to take Climate Action and Sustainability courses, participate in sustainability-focused programming, and engage in hands-on learning opportunities related to environmental stewardship and climate action.
Recent commentary has also suggested a connection between this staffing decision and the educational funding agreement with Beale Infrastructure. There is no connection.
The Beale project was approved through a separate public process conducted by Pima County. The educational contribution was negotiated by Pima County as part of its development agreement. Pima Community College did not approve the project and was subsequently identified as a potential beneficiary because of our role in workforce development and education. The funding will provide nearly $6 million over five years to support student scholarships, workforce training, instructional staffing, instructional supplies, and student success initiatives. Accepting resources that directly benefit students does not diminish our commitment to sustainability.
Our sustainability efforts have always depended on the collective work of faculty, facilities staff, administrators, students, and community partners. Responsibility for sustainability has never rested with a single individual. In fact, our objective is to move sustainability closer to students and closer to our educational mission by embedding it throughout the institution rather than isolating it within a single role. Like workforce readiness, digital fluency, and student success, sustainability is most effective when it becomes part of the College's culture and daily operations.
Reasonable people can disagree about the best way to coordinate and advance sustainability efforts across a large, complex institution. However, there should be no misunderstanding about Pima Community College's commitment to sustainability, climate action, and environmental stewardship. That commitment remains strong and is reflected in our academic programs, operations, community partnerships, and strategic planning efforts.
We encourage community members interested in this topic to review Dr. Nic Richmond's sustainability presentation from the June 10 Governing Board meeting, which provides additional information regarding the College's accomplishments, current efforts, and future direction.
Pima Community College values community engagement and welcomes thoughtful dialogue on these important issues. While perspectives may differ on organizational structure, we share a common goal of ensuring sustainability efforts continue to serve our students, our community, and future generations.
Justin Kree is the Director of Media Relations at Pima Community College.