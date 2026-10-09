The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Pima County’s 120-day pause on new data-center development gives local officials something valuable: time. The important question is what the county does with it.
The debate over data centers is often framed as a choice between growth and opposition. That framing misses the harder issue. A county can support economic development and still require that consequential decisions rest on evidence that is current, specific and capable of being rechecked when a project changes.
That matters because data-center proposals are not static. A project can keep the same name and site while its expected electrical load, water use, backup generation, phasing, construction schedule, operator, financing or community commitments change materially. If the county’s original decision depended on one set of facts, a later change can leave the approval process procedurally intact while the evidence behind the decision is no longer current.
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Pima County is already wrestling with related questions. Its moratorium was adopted while officials review zoning rules, and county leaders have separately revisited policies involving nondisclosure agreements and enhanced due diligence. Those are useful steps. But disclosure and verification are not the same thing.
Disclosure tells the public what was represented. Decision assurance asks whether the evidence was sufficient for government reliance.
That distinction is becoming more important as large technology companies make public commitments about how they will build data centers. Amazon, for example, recently announced a new Data Center Commitment and a $1 billion “Built Together” community-investment program. The company says it will work with utilities and regulators so data centers do not raise electricity bills for local residents and will invest in areas including water preservation, energy affordability, education and workforce development.
Those commitments may be meaningful. But a public pledge should not become a substitute for project-specific evidence.
A better local standard would require a concise record for every major data-center decision. That record should identify the representation being relied upon, the evidence supporting it, the key dependencies that must remain true, the public decision supported by that evidence, and the changes that would require targeted revalidation.
The point is not to reopen every approval every time a detail changes. The point is to distinguish ordinary project evolution from a material change that makes an earlier conclusion stale.
For example, if a project’s expected load changes substantially, the county should know whether that affects assumptions about power infrastructure, cost allocation or backup generation. If water demand changes, the record should show whether the original water analysis still supports the same conclusion. If a community-benefit commitment changes, officials should be able to determine whether that commitment was material to the approval and whether the decision should be revisited.
This is the missing middle between a moratorium and a permit.
A moratorium creates time. A zoning code creates rules. What Pima County still needs is an evidence standard that tells officials when a representation is sufficiently supported for reliance and when a material change requires revalidation.
That would not predetermine whether a particular data center should be approved or rejected. It would make the decision process more durable, more transparent and easier to defend.
The county’s pause will end. The evidence standard should outlast it.
Neil P. Osnato is founder of Persistence Analytics Group LLC, an independent advisory firm focused on Decision Assurance™ and Infrastructure Assumption Verification.”