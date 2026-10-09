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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Pima County’s 120-day pause on new data-center development gives local officials something valuable: time. The important question is what the county does with it.

The debate over data centers is often framed as a choice between growth and opposition. That framing misses the harder issue. A county can support economic development and still require that consequential decisions rest on evidence that is current, specific and capable of being rechecked when a project changes.

That matters because data-center proposals are not static. A project can keep the same name and site while its expected electrical load, water use, backup generation, phasing, construction schedule, operator, financing or community commitments change materially. If the county’s original decision depended on one set of facts, a later change can leave the approval process procedurally intact while the evidence behind the decision is no longer current.

Pima County is already wrestling with related questions. Its moratorium was adopted while officials review zoning rules, and county leaders have separately revisited policies involving nondisclosure agreements and enhanced due diligence. Those are useful steps. But disclosure and verification are not the same thing.

Disclosure tells the public what was represented. Decision assurance asks whether the evidence was sufficient for government reliance.