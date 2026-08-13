The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Main Street America, including here in Tucson, is defined by businesses that bring people together: restaurants – both franchises and independently owned - neighborhood diners, coffee shops, food trucks and bakeries where we gather for celebration, connection and community.
These businesses are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, attracting visitors and helping make Southern Arizona a place we are proud to call home.
In Arizona, the restaurant industry alone employs over 265,000 people and contributes $5.2 billion in total taxes paid to our local economy. Southern Arizona independent restaurants contribute a large portion of this amount. Their success helps make us a vibrant, resilient community.
Today, however, already thin restaurant margins are being pressured by rising food costs, a tight labor market, higher energy bills, insurance premiums and rent alongside evolving consumer trends. This is where we at Sysco best support our customers with expert business advice from our chefs and sales consultants, a broad assortment that provides options and trend data to help restaurant owners meet the moment, maintain their margins and grow.
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This, though, is only part of the puzzle. We all can take steps to help make sure our small businesses and our restaurants – those very places that make our town a community – thrive, grow and continue to bring us together.
I encourage you to dine out when you can afford to do so, spend time and money locally and reach out to our elected officials to call for actions that help our local economy.
At Sysco, we are focused on helping restaurants manage costs, maintain quality and grow their businesses. Our sales consultants and our chefs – many of them former restaurant operators themselves -- work alongside our restaurant partners to identify practical solutions—from menu optimization and waste reduction to sourcing options that are cost-effective and align with their business model. They are dedicated to the success of these small businesses, and often that relationship evolves into a genuine friendship. We also partner with local and regional suppliers, boosting those small businesses as well while delivering locally sourced products to our communities.
Consider Union Hospitality Group, a locally owned restaurant group that has become a staple in Southern Arizona. Our relationship with them has grown far beyond simply delivering food. Our chefs and sales consultants partner closely with Union’s leadership team, working together to identify practical business solutions that improve efficiency, support profitability and help their restaurants continue delivering exceptional dining experiences to our community.
Stories like this reflect what is possible when businesses have access to the tools, resources and partnerships they need to succeed.
Restaurants and those that supply them are the backbones of the local economy, from farmers and producers to distributors and service providers. They generate tax revenue, create jobs and help turn neighborhoods into thriving destinations.
This is community.
The next time you visit a local restaurant, remember you are supporting entrepreneurs, workers, suppliers and our community’s character.
I hope to see you soon at one of our local establishments, enjoying great food and great company.
Fred DiQuattro is the region president for Sysco's Desert Region. He oversees operations, sales and logistics at two operating sites, including one that services Tucson.