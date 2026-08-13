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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Main Street America, including here in Tucson, is defined by businesses that bring people together: restaurants – both franchises and independently owned - neighborhood diners, coffee shops, food trucks and bakeries where we gather for celebration, connection and community.

These businesses are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, attracting visitors and helping make Southern Arizona a place we are proud to call home.

In Arizona, the restaurant industry alone employs over 265,000 people and contributes $5.2 billion in total taxes paid to our local economy. Southern Arizona independent restaurants contribute a large portion of this amount. Their success helps make us a vibrant, resilient community.

Today, however, already thin restaurant margins are being pressured by rising food costs, a tight labor market, higher energy bills, insurance premiums and rent alongside evolving consumer trends. This is where we at Sysco best support our customers with expert business advice from our chefs and sales consultants, a broad assortment that provides options and trend data to help restaurant owners meet the moment, maintain their margins and grow.

This, though, is only part of the puzzle. We all can take steps to help make sure our small businesses and our restaurants – those very places that make our town a community – thrive, grow and continue to bring us together.

I encourage you to dine out when you can afford to do so, spend time and money locally and reach out to our elected officials to call for actions that help our local economy.