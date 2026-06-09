Hernandez is Jewish and has been criticized by Palestinian supporters and others for her support of Israel. But the statement of concern was not due to her stance on geopolitical issues, Capalby said.

"It's her voting record. It's her performance and representing LD 20," he said.

In a text to The Republic, Hernandez wrote off the district discipline as "a politically motivated effort designed to create division and generate headlines."

She's a veteran lawmaker serving her fourth term in the House. Restricted by state term limits, Hernandez is running for the state Senate. Another Democrat, Rocque Perez, is challenging her in the July 21 primary for the seat.

Hernandez said some of the same people who encouraged members to vote on the statement against her support her primary opponent, while ignoring Perez's "lewd past and inappropriate behavior." As The Republic reported last month, Perez published several posts around 2020 advocating political violence.

Most importantly, she said, her enemies don't understand "Democrats do indeed vote for Republican bills" and that's not a "new story or a surprise" for legislative observers.

While Hernandez votes for GOP bills more often than other Democrats, her sister, Tucson Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, often votes with her. Rep. Lydia Hernandez, a conservative Phoenix Democrat who isn't related, also regularly votes with Republicans.

With a majority of Republicans in the House and Senate, Democrats can't get much done without occasionally siding with Republicans.