The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Before education freedom became a national movement, Arizona was leading one.
In 1994, Arizona opened the doors of its public schools through statewide open enrollment and authorized charter schools, giving families the freedom to choose the public school that worked best for their child. Three years later, the Grand Canyon State broke new ground by creating the first tax-credit scholarship program in the country.
Then Arizona kept going.
In 2011, the state created Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) — the nation’s first education savings account option — putting more education dollars directly in the hands of families. This maximally flexible approach to education choice enabled families to pay for any education-related service, product, or provider that met their child’s needs. Notably, families could even roll over unused funds from year-to-year, in anticipation of future education-related expenses.
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More than a decade later, in 2022, Arizona expanded ESA eligibility to every school-age child in the state, among the first to establish universal ESAs. And today more than 100,000 students are enrolled in Arizona’s ESA program for the 2026–2027 school year.
Year after year, Arizona returned to the commonsense principle: parents know their children better than the government does.
Last year, President Trump and Republicans in Congress showed their commitment to that principle by creating the Education Freedom Tax Credit through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. It offers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $1,700 for donations to Scholarship Granting Organizations, which in turn provide funding for tuition scholarships to schools of choice, tutoring, and services for students with disabilities—benefiting families whether their children attend public or private schools.
No wonder 30 states — both red and blue — have opted in, seizing the exceptional opportunities this program offers to over 50 million eligible children.
Yet despite Arizona’s demonstrated success of education freedom — and the fact that 71% of Arizona voters support education choice programs very similar to the Education Freedom Tax Credit — Governor Katie Hobbs is dragging her feet.
After the state legislature swiftly passed a package that opted Arizona into this historic program, Governor Hobbs vetoed the original attempt. They tried again with Senate Bill 1142, and a third time by including opt-in language in House Bill 4152, but to no avail: Governor Hobbs vetoed that effort too, libeling the program as “giv(ing) tax breaks to special interests.”
Three times Arizona lawmakers acted to preserve the state’s legacy of education freedom. Three times Governor Hobbs stood in their way.
Governor Hobbs isn’t denying President Trump a victory — she is denying Arizona families the ability to help their children reach their God-given potential.
For one Arizona family, a scholarship provided through the Education Freedom Tax Credit could help cover private-school tuition. For another, it could allow for tutoring while their child remains in public school. For a student with a disability, it could mean specialized support. And for a student preparing for a career, it could help cover equipment or uniforms required for a secondary-school training program.
A child should not be trapped by a ZIP code. And families should not have to accept a one-size-fits-all education when another school, tutor, program, or service can better help that child succeed.
And despite critics’ claims, the Education Freedom Tax Credit does not divert a single state or local tax dollar from Arizona’s public schools — nor does it cost Arizona taxpayers a dime. It funnels additional funding into education by stimulating private donations through federal tax incentives. Arizona’s own legislative analysis found no anticipated impact on the state General Fund.
And while Governor Hobbs argued it was “irresponsible” to proceed before the federal government issued regulatory guidance and raised concerns about accountability, transparency, and oversight, the Department of the Treasury (the Treasury) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had already begun implementing the program. In November 2025, they issued a formal notice seeking public comment on implementation, and in December they established a process allowing states to make an advance election to participate in 2027.
Since then, the Treasury and the IRS have continued developing regulations and implementation guidance ahead of the program’s January 2027 launch. With federal implementation already underway, the Governor’s rationale for delaying Arizona’s participation is growing weaker by the day.
What makes Governor Hobbs’ opposition even harder to understand is that Arizona already has the experience, infrastructure, and scholarship organizations needed to make this program a success.
Now, the Governor must put aside the partisan politics, put Arizona families first, and opt in.
For more than 30 years, the Grand Canyon State has expanded education freedom by trusting parents. The Education Freedom Tax Credit gives the state the chance to build on that legacy, bring additional resources within reach of families, and give every child the opportunities they deserve.
The Trump Administration stands as Arizona’s ready partner in this important work. A state that has led the education freedom movement should not be forced to stop now.
Governor Hobbs, Arizona families are waiting. It is time to opt in.
Linda McMahon is the U.S. Secretary of Education.