No wonder 30 states — both red and blue — have opted in, seizing the exceptional opportunities this program offers to over 50 million eligible children.

Yet despite Arizona’s demonstrated success of education freedom — and the fact that 71% of Arizona voters support education choice programs very similar to the Education Freedom Tax Credit — Governor Katie Hobbs is dragging her feet.

After the state legislature swiftly passed a package that opted Arizona into this historic program, Governor Hobbs vetoed the original attempt. They tried again with Senate Bill 1142, and a third time by including opt-in language in House Bill 4152, but to no avail: Governor Hobbs vetoed that effort too, libeling the program as “giv(ing) tax breaks to special interests.”

Three times Arizona lawmakers acted to preserve the state’s legacy of education freedom. Three times Governor Hobbs stood in their way.

Governor Hobbs isn’t denying President Trump a victory — she is denying Arizona families the ability to help their children reach their God-given potential.

For one Arizona family, a scholarship provided through the Education Freedom Tax Credit could help cover private-school tuition. For another, it could allow for tutoring while their child remains in public school. For a student with a disability, it could mean specialized support. And for a student preparing for a career, it could help cover equipment or uniforms required for a secondary-school training program.

A child should not be trapped by a ZIP code. And families should not have to accept a one-size-fits-all education when another school, tutor, program, or service can better help that child succeed.