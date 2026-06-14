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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the highly polarized moment we are experiencing right now in America, it can be easy to feel, as a member of a political “team,” that your sole guiding principle is to oppose anything supported by “the other side.”

Sometimes it is necessary to take a step back and get in touch with more fundamental values that we all agree on. These core beliefs can be especially hard to remember when they come up in the context of contentious issues, for example, anything even remotely connected to immigration and immigrants.

That is the reason why, along with several other religious leaders here in Arizona, I recently spoke up for ensuring detained immigrants access to the medical care they need. I believe this issue is simultaneously deeper and simpler than all the other debates and questions about immigration.

What is happening with health care for those in ICE detention?

There are plenty of aspects to immigration and enforcement policy that are being passionately argued in the streets, in the courts, in Congress and on the internet. But there should be no argument that all detained individuals must not be denied necessary medical attention. Everyone, if they stop to think about it and put aside pure partisanship, should be ready to stand up for this basic human right and demand an end to the preventable deaths occurring continuously right now in ICE detention.