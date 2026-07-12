The archaic winner-take-all voting system in the United States is a sham. It perpetuates the charade of meaningless elections without effective ballots. Exclusionary, misrepresentative elections lend a false air of legitimacy to a system that has never been legitimate.

Richard Grayson recycles the tiresome “spoiler” candidate suppression argument to oppose candidates outside of the two cartel parties participating in rare competitive elections. Legislators could eliminate this red herring complaint by implementing sincere multiple-choice voting methods: proportional representation for legislators and ranked-choice voting for executive offices.

The real problem is the lack of fair, inclusive representation for everyone. Proportional representation with multi-member districts would enable 98% of voters to elect state legislators of their choice. Over 90% of Arizona voters could elect their favorite Congressional candidate.

Genocide and military imperialism are values shared by Democratic and Republican politicians. Nonviolence and social justice are foundational Green Party values. I oppose all U.S. foreign military aid and foreign military intervention. Democrat JoAnne Mendoza spent 20 years in the U.S. military as it committed genocide, murdering millions of people in Iraq and Afghanistan. The imperial presidency acts like a military dictatorship.

When I filed as a Green Party candidate for Arizona's 6th Congressional District, eleven registered candidates had filed statements of interest for the Democratic Party's primary in the district. JoAnna Mendoza was the only Democrat who qualified for the Democratic Party primary. She raised millions of dollars for her campaign before she ever added a platform or any campaign issues to her website.