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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The other day I was sitting out on my back porch watching the birds gobble up seeds I had put out. And as they went about enjoying their treat, I could hear the distinctive sound of a military jet from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base off in the distance. Within seconds it was overhead, and as it flew by, my attention shifted from watching birds peck at seeds to observing this plane. I’ve seen these jets before, but for some reason this one caused me to stop and give thought to exactly what I was watching. The sound of that jet engine, for all practical purposes, was telling me it was there to protect me; to protect my rights and my freedom. That jet was representing a strong deterrent and was an instrument of defense. Sitting there in that cool morning, I began to contemplate it all, and I found the sound of that jet to be a most welcome sound.

But I discovered not everyone saw the sound of the jet in the same way as I did. A neighbor who lived behind me once commented on the God-awful noise those blasted jets made flying over his house. It disturbed his serenity, he told me. It interrupted his work on the computer, and it was a nuisance as far as he was concerned. Needless to say, he had a very negative attitude toward the fact his home was in one of the flight patterns of Davis-Monthan. He only became aware of that fact after he had bought the house. I learned later he had moved.

That gentleman had missed the whole quintessence of an Air Force base situated in the heart of Tucson. He missed the critical importance of having jets fly over our city. The negative approach he took blotted out a few vital particulars about that base.