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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

One of us lives in Flagstaff, the other in Winslow. Drive the 60 miles of Interstate 40 between our towns on a Saturday, and you will see tribal agriculture all around: Navajo and Hopi families in pickups with water tanks in the bed, pulling trailers stacked with hay. Many have already driven more than an hour just to buy feed, fuel and groceries.

Few drivers realize they are passing through the heart of Arizona agriculture. American Indians operate 62% of Arizona's farms and manage 20 million acres, about 4 in every 5 acres of farm and ranch land. This year, a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension study, funded in part by the Native American Agriculture Fund, where we both serve, found that tribal agriculture supported $753 million in economic output and 3,820 jobs across Arizona in 2022.

Those numbers come despite real obstacles. About a third of homes on the Navajo Nation have no running water, so ranchers haul it long distances for their families and their livestock. The nearest large-animal veterinarian can be hours away. Meat processing plants are rare, so many ranchers sell calves at a discount to buyers who truck them out of state. The profits and processing jobs leave with them.