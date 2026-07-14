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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There is discord and division in our society these days.

Fortunately, among most voters, there is a broad agreement on the following important points:

— One, we voters do not like it when those in power are using their position to enrich themselves.

— Two, we marvel, believe and take pride in our Constitution. We do not like it when efforts are made to undermine public trust in the integrity of our elections and make the right to vote more difficult.

— Three, we do not like it that so many Americans struggle to make ends meet; paying for adequate healthcare is particularly onerous.

Let's consider each of these points in the context of the current administration.

Corruption

We cringe at the word because it represents so many dishonest and unethical actions, but is there any other word that better describes the increase of this President's wealth by leveraging the presidency for profit?

While the President dismantled anti-corruption safeguards, cryptocurrency regulations and enforcement frameworks, his family's cryptocurrency ventures generated $2.3 billion in pretax income and profits with the help of the United Arab Emirates.