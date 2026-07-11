Open question to Republicans, MAGAites, Trump-Golden-Idol worshippers and those who believe he walks on water, especially in algae-filled pools. You claim to be “patriots,” "loyalists to America," nationalists, devotees, conservatives, visionaries, and profess your loyalty to the very Constitution you pulverize daily. You have allowed and supported the usurpation of the United States by one single person who was inundated when someone read ‘Mein Kampf’ to him. He has obliterated our 'Checks and Balances' system and taken absolute monarchical control of every US agency (even some he had no rights to). He makes decisions based upon input from a Jewish racist (Miller), the authors of Projects 25 and 26 (Dans and Vought), aiming for cabalistic, apocalyptic control of the world and his flatulent gut.
This oligarchical group is working to abolish voting rights. In a country known as “The Land of Immigrants,” birthright citizenship is being attacked. Not by radicals, but by our president. Allowing mentally ill, domestic violence offenders and criminals to possess firearms, including weapons of war, threatens everyone. Eliminating the rights of women over their own body and equal pay, systematically removing Blacks, Hispanics, men and women, from the military, amending, ignoring and changing any Constitutional laws this president doesn’t personally like, eliminating habeas corpus (first immigrants — then you), illegally bribing Senators and Congressional members with money from coming billionaires through campaign funding, then creating new laws allowing those candidates to personally use unspent money, bribing SCOTUS justices, eliminating the Domestic Emoluments Clause (Art. II, Sec. 1, Clause 7 and the Foreign Emoluments Clause (Art. II, Sec. 1, Clause 8), declaring WAR without Congress' consent. (The Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war in Article I, Section 8, Clause 11, or the Declare War Clause. Only Congress shall have the power "To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water."
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How about the Separation of Powers, which protected us from autocracy via Checks and Balances? What about the First Amendment and the elimination of Free Speech (or face arrest)? Government’s full-throated retaliation against one man’s personal perceived enemies. Our freedom to assemble and protest … gone. Have you heard of the Fifth Amendment? Only one man can use it now, and he can’t even spell - L.A.W.
This president and his ultra-religious VP, a recent convert to Catholicism, are attempting to turn this “No established religion” country into a Christian theological nation. No one voted for that. In fact, it’s against the Constitution. But they’re afraid of other, better-educated religions. Some fanatics even believe that Christianity began before Jesus.
A president can be removed from office for violating the Constitution, which is primarily addressed through the constitutional process of impeachment. Are Congressional Republicans deaf, blind, drunk, well-paid by certain billionaires (to keep them in line), afraid of falling out of a third-story window … backward, eating a bowl of the Capitol’s Famous Chili laced with Novochok, ignorant of our country's laws or just plain stupid? Never mind.
Are you aware that neither the Senate nor Congress can begin an investigation or inquiry without Trump’s approval?
The Constitution’s Article II, Section 4 outlines specific grounds for removal. It states that the President, Vice President, and all civil officers shall be removed from office upon Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other "high Crimes and Misdemeanors". Violating the Constitution or abusing the power of the office (emoluments, for one) falls under the category of "high crimes and misdemeanors." Birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, a move widely cited by constitutional experts and judges as a blatant attempt to rewrite the Fourteenth Amendment without the required constitutional amendment process.
In 250 years, Donald Trump is the most unlawful, corrupt and unethical human being to ever assume the greatest power and country in the world. He is working now to wipe democracy and the United States out of existence.
My question to his diminishing number of supporters is, why can't you see the damage he's created?
Sheldon is a retired Tucson resident, history and political researcher. He studied fascism extensively. He was an award-winning theatrical director and a producer of major events around the world.