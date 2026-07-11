How about the Separation of Powers, which protected us from autocracy via Checks and Balances? What about the First Amendment and the elimination of Free Speech (or face arrest)? Government’s full-throated retaliation against one man’s personal perceived enemies. Our freedom to assemble and protest … gone. Have you heard of the Fifth Amendment? Only one man can use it now, and he can’t even spell - L.A.W.

This president and his ultra-religious VP, a recent convert to Catholicism, are attempting to turn this “No established religion” country into a Christian theological nation. No one voted for that. In fact, it’s against the Constitution. But they’re afraid of other, better-educated religions. Some fanatics even believe that Christianity began before Jesus.

A president can be removed from office for violating the Constitution, which is primarily addressed through the constitutional process of impeachment. Are Congressional Republicans deaf, blind, drunk, well-paid by certain billionaires (to keep them in line), afraid of falling out of a third-story window … backward, eating a bowl of the Capitol’s Famous Chili laced with Novochok, ignorant of our country's laws or just plain stupid? Never mind.

Are you aware that neither the Senate nor Congress can begin an investigation or inquiry without Trump’s approval?