The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Demand for electricity is rising quickly.
As Arizona’s economy leads the way in technological innovation and national security through advanced manufacturing and computing, it is critical now more than ever that we have reliable, abundant, and affordable energy. We’re seeing records set for peak daily energy use, but Arizona utilities have risen to meet these challenges.
As policymakers, the question is not whether Arizona must take strides to continue meeting this growing energy demand. The repercussions of failure would be staggering – with energy shortages leading to rolling blackouts and escalating costs for Arizona families and businesses.
No, the question is how Arizona should act to meet its energy needs. Led by the Arizona Corporation Commission, our state has been a national leader when it comes to an all-of-the-above energy strategy that utilizes nuclear, natural gas, coal and renewables.
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The result? Reliable energy that keeps Arizona moving no matter the weather.
It’s notable that, in late July, the U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order directing backup generation resources across multiple states due to concern about grid failure. The fact that Arizona was not among those states is testament to the resiliency of our grid.
Rural Arizona has played a vital role in providing the home-grown energy our state needs – pairing renewables and utility-scale battery storage to generate, store and deploy electricity when and where it’s needed most. Natural gas continues to be a workhorse that supplies nearly 50% of our state’s energy. I’m glad APS proposes using natural gas to bring the formerly coal-powered Cholla Power Plant back to life. These facilities are not only vital energy producers, they are critical economic engines in rural communities.
This kind of forward thinking has helped Arizona stay ahead of the curve. Even as our state’s appetite for energy has grown, retail electricity prices remained flat between 2019 and 2024, adjusted for inflation.
We cannot rest; utilities are forecasting 5% year-over-year increases in demand for electricity. Completion of the Transwestern Pipeline between west Texas and Arizona will help deliver more of the natural gas our state needs. Renewables will also continue to play an important role, especially when paired with battery storage. Lastly, the state needs to keep an eye out for the latest advances in energy production — whether next-generation nuclear or something we haven’t imagined yet.
One thing seems clear: Rural Arizona will continue playing an outsized role when it comes to ensuring our state is as self-sufficient as possible with energy. Places like Pinal County are ideally situated with infrastructure, land and proximity between the state’s major metro areas. When executed smartly, this has significant benefits for our communities as they receive tens of millions of dollars in property tax paid by the utilities each year - revenue for schools, law enforcement, first responders and other essential services.
This is a critical time for Arizona. We can rest on our laurels, or make certain Arizona families and employers have the energy they need to grow and prosper. Choose wisely.
Vince Leach is a Republican and represents Legislative District 17 in the Arizona State Senate. He lives in Saddlebrooke.