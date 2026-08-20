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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Demand for electricity is rising quickly.

As Arizona’s economy leads the way in technological innovation and national security through advanced manufacturing and computing, it is critical now more than ever that we have reliable, abundant, and affordable energy. We’re seeing records set for peak daily energy use, but Arizona utilities have risen to meet these challenges.

As policymakers, the question is not whether Arizona must take strides to continue meeting this growing energy demand. The repercussions of failure would be staggering – with energy shortages leading to rolling blackouts and escalating costs for Arizona families and businesses.

No, the question is how Arizona should act to meet its energy needs. Led by the Arizona Corporation Commission, our state has been a national leader when it comes to an all-of-the-above energy strategy that utilizes nuclear, natural gas, coal and renewables.

The result? Reliable energy that keeps Arizona moving no matter the weather.

It’s notable that, in late July, the U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order directing backup generation resources across multiple states due to concern about grid failure. The fact that Arizona was not among those states is testament to the resiliency of our grid.