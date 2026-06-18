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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

From a young age, I've heard plenty of talk in school about saving water. But it was only as I got older that I started to really understand Arizona’s drought and realize how important the issue was. I learned more about practices for surviving through drought like rainwater harvesting and underground water storage through experts from the Salt River Project and the Central Arizona Project. But these solutions are just temporary fixes for a larger problem.

The thing to understand about drought is that it is accelerated by rising temperatures, although some regions face the opposite problem causing hurricanes. Both happen for the same reason. This is because the hotter it is, the more water in the region evaporates from lakes and rivers. That evaporated water then condenses into clouds which follow storm tracks, meaning water is being lost in regions like the Southwest resulting in drought, and states like Louisiana and Florida are instead facing harsher floods and storms.

How can we address the root causes of Arizona’s low water supply?

Take for example the Colorado River, which is one of the largest sources of water for Arizona. It helps fuel nearby cities like Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas. The Colorado River is critical to the southwest United States and generates "billions of dollars a year in agricultural and economic benefits" according to the Department of the Interior.

Unfortunately, however, the Colorado River's water supply is expected to drop by at least 20% by 2050 with potential losses to be less than half the water remaining by 2100 if we don't make changes to protect it.