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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recent jury verdicts involving social media platforms have forced a painful national awakening: What responsibility do technology companies bear when children are harmed online?

For years, parents, educators, and child advocates have sounded alarms about online exploitation, sextortion, grooming and the mental health consequences tied to digital spaces designed to keep young users constantly engaged. Now, courts are beginning to echo those concerns in ways the public can no longer ignore.

But while these verdicts may represent a turning point for the tech industry, they should also serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us.

Should online social platforms be regulated?

The conversation about online safety often becomes polarized. On one side are calls for regulation and corporate accountability. On the other are arguments about parental responsibility and digital literacy. In reality, protecting children online requires all of these approaches simultaneously.

Tech companies should be expected to strengthen safeguards for minors, respond aggressively to exploitation and harmful content, and prioritize child safety as part of platform design. When digital environments expose children to risk, accountability matters.

Lawsuits and regulations alone are not enough. Courtroom victories will not teach a 12-year-old how to spot grooming in a gaming app or help a teenager recognize emotional manipulation. Prevention cannot be optional.

Who is responsible for keeping children safe online?