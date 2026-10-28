The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As a lifelong Tucsonan who grew up on the south side, graduated from Pueblo High School, and earned my degree from the University of Arizona, I know firsthand how access to education can open doors and change lives. I've spent my career working to make sure more young people and families in Southern Arizona have those same opportunities.
From my years working with young people and families at Pima County Teen Court, to serving on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and the Pima County Board of Supervisors, I've seen the difference we can make when we invest in our students and their futures. Today, I carry that same commitment with me to Congress, where I serve on the House Committee on Education and Workforce and its Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee.
People are also reading…
Throughout my career, one thing has remained clear: when we invest in education, we're not just investing in individual students. We're investing in stronger families, better opportunities and a brighter future for our entire community.
For generations, Pima Community College has helped make that possible. It has opened doors for students who might otherwise have been unable to afford higher education, helped working parents gain new skills and build better lives for their families, and prepared generations of Southern Arizonans for good-paying careers.
These students aren't just numbers on an enrollment sheet. They're our neighbors, our friends and our family members. They're the future teachers who will educate our children, the nurses who will care for our loved ones, and the skilled workers who will help our local economy grow. Their success is our community's success.
That's why I'm proud to support Proposition 430, Pima Community College's $250 million General Obligation Bond, which would make much-needed investments to improve the learning experience for students and expand opportunities for future generations of Southern Arizonans.
It's been more than 30 years since PCC asked voters to approve this type of capital investment. In that time, PCC has faced funding challenges outside of its control, including the state's decision to walk away from its responsibility to fund community colleges.
State funding for capital needs ended in 2009, followed by the elimination of state operating support in 2015. PCC estimates that these decisions have cost the college approximately $221 million in cumulative funding. Meanwhile, many of its facilities date back to the 1970s and are in need of significant repairs and modernization.
Despite these challenges, Pima has continued finding ways to serve our community, relying on revenue bonds, one-time grants and surplus reserves to help fill the gaps. But we cannot expect an institution that plays such an important role in our community to continue doing more with less indefinitely.
Our students deserve classrooms, technology and training facilities that prepare them for the opportunities of today and tomorrow. That's exactly what Proposition 430 would help deliver.
At the Desert Vista Campus, for example, proposed investments would modernize approximately 14,500 square feet of space for cybersecurity and information technology programs, giving students access to the tools and training they need to compete for good-paying, high-demand jobs.
Another project would establish a modern Center of Excellence in Education, with updated classrooms, new technology, flexible learning spaces and room for a new baccalaureate program in teacher education. At a time when our schools need more qualified educators, investments like these can help prepare the next generation of teachers right here in Southern Arizona.
These aren't simply improvements to buildings. They're investments in people and the opportunities we want every family in our community to have.
I've always believed that a young person's future shouldn't be determined by their family's income or their ZIP code. Whether someone is the first in their family to attend college, a parent returning to school, or a young person figuring out their next steps after high school, they deserve the chance to pursue their dreams.
That is what Proposition 430 is fundamentally about: ensuring the next generation of Southern Arizonans has access to the education, skills and opportunities they need to build a good life right here in the place they call home.
Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 430.
Adelita Grijalva represents Arizona's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.