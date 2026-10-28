That's why I'm proud to support Proposition 430, Pima Community College's $250 million General Obligation Bond, which would make much-needed investments to improve the learning experience for students and expand opportunities for future generations of Southern Arizonans.

It's been more than 30 years since PCC asked voters to approve this type of capital investment. In that time, PCC has faced funding challenges outside of its control, including the state's decision to walk away from its responsibility to fund community colleges.

State funding for capital needs ended in 2009, followed by the elimination of state operating support in 2015. PCC estimates that these decisions have cost the college approximately $221 million in cumulative funding. Meanwhile, many of its facilities date back to the 1970s and are in need of significant repairs and modernization.

Despite these challenges, Pima has continued finding ways to serve our community, relying on revenue bonds, one-time grants and surplus reserves to help fill the gaps. But we cannot expect an institution that plays such an important role in our community to continue doing more with less indefinitely.

Our students deserve classrooms, technology and training facilities that prepare them for the opportunities of today and tomorrow. That's exactly what Proposition 430 would help deliver.

At the Desert Vista Campus, for example, proposed investments would modernize approximately 14,500 square feet of space for cybersecurity and information technology programs, giving students access to the tools and training they need to compete for good-paying, high-demand jobs.