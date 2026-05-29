Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For generations, Tucson was a city people believed in. Imperfect? Of course. But there was a shared understanding that leadership mattered. That elected officials were responsible for keeping people safe, maintaining order, and making sure the City and the County worked.

That sense of confidence is slipping.

The number of troubling incidents unfolding across Tucson in recent months has made it increasingly difficult to dismiss the sense that deeper structural problems are emerging.

There have been a hatchet attack and a sexual assault at a bus stop; a series of bus-rider attacks on our transit system and cyclist attacks on The Loop; and the tragic death of a 3-year-old in a midday street racing crash. These moments should jolt a city into action. Instead, they landed like so many others — a shock that fades without much change. For a lot of residents, it now feels like part of a pattern: reckless driving, open drug use at bus stops, panhandling at intersections, theft and shoplifting, and homeless encampments encroaching on public spaces and making them feel unsafe.

Then came the spectacle of “protesters” entering a private law office in an effort to intimidate and harass employees. Regardless of political ideology, we cannot tolerate mob tactics targeting private businesses and citizens. Yet once again, the City, as well as the County, has seemed hesitant, muted, or absent altogether. Only three elected officials — Supervisors Scott and Heinz and Councilmember Lee — spoke out about the incident and the lines crossed in such actions.

And people notice the silence.