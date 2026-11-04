The recent op-ed arguing that Arizona parents “deserve stronger protections” when children download apps leans heavily on an ALLvanza-commissioned Impact Research poll showing 82% of voters and 85% of parents support requiring app stores to “verify ages and obtain parental approval” before minors download apps. That number is real, but it does not tell the full story of what parents were actually asked or what these policies require in practice.

Parents were asked about a clean, abstract idea: one place to check age and grant approval, rather than managing every app separately. Support for that concept is not surprising. What the poll did not probe is the operational reality of the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA) model now law in Texas, Utah, Louisiana and Alabama, and under consideration federally and in Arizona-style bills.

These laws do not stop at minors. They can require age verification for every account holder, adults included, when accounts are created or updated. Minor accounts must be linked to a verified parent, and parental approval is required for downloads, purchases and often for “significant changes” to an app. In Texas, that consent is logged. Aggressive versions can even reach pre-loaded apps, browsers, messaging and basic utilities. Verification could involved government ID, facial scans or similar tools, and the stores holding those records often face weak or nonexistent deletion rules. The result is not a light convenience. It is a “Flock camera in your pocket”: the same kind of automated identity tracking many people already reject when it is aimed at their cars, now aimed at their phones and the apps they download. Existing parental controls already let parents manage what their kids download; these mandates build a permanent identity layer for everyone.