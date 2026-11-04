The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The recent op-ed arguing that Arizona parents “deserve stronger protections” when children download apps leans heavily on an ALLvanza-commissioned Impact Research poll showing 82% of voters and 85% of parents support requiring app stores to “verify ages and obtain parental approval” before minors download apps. That number is real, but it does not tell the full story of what parents were actually asked or what these policies require in practice.
Parents were asked about a clean, abstract idea: one place to check age and grant approval, rather than managing every app separately. Support for that concept is not surprising. What the poll did not probe is the operational reality of the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA) model now law in Texas, Utah, Louisiana and Alabama, and under consideration federally and in Arizona-style bills.
People are also reading…
These laws do not stop at minors. They can require age verification for every account holder, adults included, when accounts are created or updated. Minor accounts must be linked to a verified parent, and parental approval is required for downloads, purchases and often for “significant changes” to an app. In Texas, that consent is logged. Aggressive versions can even reach pre-loaded apps, browsers, messaging and basic utilities. Verification could involved government ID, facial scans or similar tools, and the stores holding those records often face weak or nonexistent deletion rules. The result is not a light convenience. It is a “Flock camera in your pocket”: the same kind of automated identity tracking many people already reject when it is aimed at their cars, now aimed at their phones and the apps they download. Existing parental controls already let parents manage what their kids download; these mandates build a permanent identity layer for everyone.
Arizona has already seen expansive versions of this approach in bills such as HB 2311 and the heavily rewritten version of HB 2991 that expanded into an app-store and operating-system age-check bill. Those measures advanced despite limited privacy protections until later amendments added warrant requirements, data-minimization, deletion rules, and limits on using the system as a predicate for broader digital ID. Even then, the governor vetoed one version for not going far enough on liability and government discretion. The pattern is clear: “child safety” framing expands the state’s role and data collection first; meaningful guardrails are afterthoughts.
Parents who want more control already have tools: device-level parental controls, family accounts, content filters, and app-specific settings that continue to improve. Mandating store-level verification for everyone does not primarily empower those parents. It shifts liability, creates new data honeypots vulnerable to breach, and subjects every user to identity checks. UK Ofcom assessments of similar systems have noted that app stores don’t consistently establish children’s ages accurately, while acknowleding that self-declaration was also not highly effective . Treating parental judgment as a loophole to close is the opposite of empowerment.
Self-reported age has clear limits; kids lie. But the choice is not only between “nothing” and universal ID checks for every user plus logged parental approvals. Existing tools, education and targeted enforcement against truly harmful platforms are available without turning every smartphone into a permanent identity checkpoint.
Arizona families deserve to know whether protecting children would also require adults to undergo additional age checks and what personal information those systems would collect, especially those wit weak deletion rules.
High poll numbers for an unexamined slogan do not override those practical and privacy realities. Lawmakers should examine the actual text, the data flows, and the long-term surveillance implications, not just the headline support percentage.
Julie Barrett is a mother of four and founder of Conservative Ladies of America. She advocates for parental authority and practical tools to protect children online without expanding digital identity requirements.