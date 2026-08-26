Arizona's maternal mortality rate is 30 deaths per 100,000 live births, well above the national rate of 23.2 — the 11th-highest in the country. Pregnancy-related deaths have risen sharply over the last decade, and Black and indigenous mothers die during and after pregnancy at a rate three to five times that of white mothers. A 2024 state report determined that 90% of these deaths were preventable.

Nationally and in Arizona, mental health conditions — including suicide and overdose — are now the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related death, ahead of hemorrhage and cardiac conditions. Most of those deaths happen not in the delivery room but in the months afterward, which is exactly why extended postpartum coverage matters. A mother who loses her insurance at 60 days doesn't stop being at risk. She just stops being visible to the people who might catch it.

That's what more frequent eligibility checks mean in practice. Every redetermination is a chance for a new mother — sleep-deprived, overwhelmed and sometimes in crisis — to lose coverage at the exact moment she needs it most. Work requirements layered on top will do the same to women in the fragile weeks after childbirth who cannot yet return to a job.