A spike in the population of uninsured people would result in crowded emergency rooms of sicker people who have avoided getting preventive care, and increased medical debt incurred by hospitals providing care to uninsured people who can't pay their bills, some experts say.

"If they can't afford coverage, they go without primary preventive care and end up in the ER. ... Things that could have been prevented aren't," said Dr. Daniel Derksen, a public health professor and director of the University of Arizona's Center for Rural Health.

"It affects not only people who lose coverage, but other people, when they need hospitalization, the system is kind of choked. You don't really save money by throwing people off of coverage."

About 418,000 in affected AZ population

The biggest changes to Medicaid under the new law are work requirements and also twice-yearly coverage renewals, up from once yearly, in what's known as the "adult expansion" population of Medicaid.

In Arizona, that population as of Aug. 1 included 418,000 people. The program as of Aug. 1 enrolled a total of 1.8 million Arizonans, or nearly one in four state residents.

The new AHCCCS website includes a series of screening questions to help AHCCCS enrollees figure out whether they will be affected by the changes. It also has advice for enrollees to prevent them from getting dropped from the program, including updating their contact information with the agency's Health-e Arizona Plus portal.

State officials are sending out letters to all 418,000 people in waves during September, AHCCCS spokesperson Johnny Cordoba wrote in an email.