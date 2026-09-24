The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
How you doing? How’s it going under the radicalized Ciscomani-Trump Combine? Is everything going well for you and your family? Do you feel secure with Congressman Ciscomani representing you in Washington? Do you trust these mercurial, impulsive, self-serving men who are dictating the instability of your economic future? Are you better off today than you were two years ago? Or have Ciscomani and Trump squandered America's inheritance?
Can you trust the Ciscomani-Trump Combine to do what’s best for you? Do you feel constant economic despair as the American dream slips away? These two men have created an affordability crisis that is beating the hell out of America. More than half of Americans can’t cover a $400 emergency, and 52% struggle to afford groceries. Trump and Ciscomani feed us false illusions of economic success, expose their failing economic plans, and reveal an extraordinary lack of leadership. Trump never thinks things through and never considers consequences. That’s his signature weakness. He’s no wizard behind the curtain.
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With things so disastrous under Trump’s presidency, the campaign’s center of gravity is that Ciscomani doesn’t want Trump to visit Tucson before the November election, even though the President fully endorses Ciscomani. Trump starring in Ciscomani TV ads? Absolutely not!
Ciscomani voted for Trump’s wretched war in Iran, a war Trump clearly did not understand, with objectives his administration still cannot define, and, most importantly, lacking an exit strategy and preparation for the American people for its disastrous consequences. Yet Ciscomani votes to greenlight billions of taxpayer dollars for that war.
This is undeniable; Trump doesn’t know how to end his costly, failing war while still glorifying and celebrating himself as a triumphant victor. An impossibility!
Stung by the truth, Trump, like a neglected child, is in conflict, revenge, and temper-tantrum mode as his administration collapses. Devastating policy choices, arrogant incompetence, and pure ignorance show he is not intelligent. Exception: when acting with purpose and intent, raking in billions, enriching himself, and his billionaire friends, the overprivileged rich who are carving up America.
Ciscomani and Trump have done nothing to improve our lives. But Ciscomani says nothing, stays silent, and shows no concern for Trump’s wanton, corrupt schemes as Trump uses the White House to launder money into his bottomless pockets. He spends hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to celebrate himself, his gaudy, gold-plated, jumbo-sized ballroom, and the garish Arch de Trump spectacle, which blocks the entrance to the nation’s most hallowed ground, Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump's daily, choreographed public performances have dissipated as he unravels before our eyes. His political sanctimony, flag-waving, the “let’s pretend everything is amazing,” and Republican pieties cannot drown out the disgraceful record of the Ciscomani-Trump Combine.
Servile Congressional Republicans show no integrity, sense of duty, loyalty to country, honor, or courage to put America or the Republican Party above Trump, the most policy-ignorant president in modern memory. Where are the Republican-controlled Senate and House members responsible for enforcing congressional oversight as they drown in shame? Their silence is deafening. Not a peep from Trump’s toady cheering section on the Hill. They have allowed loutish Trump to turn their party into a global embarrassment.
Promises, broken promises, and lies on top of lies. Trump tells us his devastating economic unaffordability numbers will “come tumbling down” after the primaries. Yeah, right. Get a grip on Trump’s reality, folks.
And beware the ides of Musk, Trump’s and Ciscomani’s force multiplier, given unfettered access to the restricted workings of federal data collection. How will Musk use this highly confidential information in the final days of this campaign?
Think very carefully about whom to elect in November. The reckoning is now. You have been warned.
On President Eisenhower’s desk in the Oval Office sat a sign that read, “Gently in manner, strongly in deed.” For Trump and Ciscomani, that’s impossible given their extraordinary lack of character. Never forget that the US presidency is not property. It’s a trust.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the sun can’t set too soon for Arizona voters.
Jerry Wilkerson is a former press secretary for two members of Congress, a former CBS Chicago WBBM NewsRadio correspondent, and a Chicago Daily News correspondent. He is a retired police commissioner and Navy veteran.