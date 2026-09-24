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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

How you doing? How’s it going under the radicalized Ciscomani-Trump Combine? Is everything going well for you and your family? Do you feel secure with Congressman Ciscomani representing you in Washington? Do you trust these mercurial, impulsive, self-serving men who are dictating the instability of your economic future? Are you better off today than you were two years ago? Or have Ciscomani and Trump squandered America's inheritance?

Can you trust the Ciscomani-Trump Combine to do what’s best for you? Do you feel constant economic despair as the American dream slips away? These two men have created an affordability crisis that is beating the hell out of America. More than half of Americans can’t cover a $400 emergency, and 52% struggle to afford groceries. Trump and Ciscomani feed us false illusions of economic success, expose their failing economic plans, and reveal an extraordinary lack of leadership. Trump never thinks things through and never considers consequences. That’s his signature weakness. He’s no wizard behind the curtain.

With things so disastrous under Trump’s presidency, the campaign’s center of gravity is that Ciscomani doesn’t want Trump to visit Tucson before the November election, even though the President fully endorses Ciscomani. Trump starring in Ciscomani TV ads? Absolutely not!

Ciscomani voted for Trump’s wretched war in Iran, a war Trump clearly did not understand, with objectives his administration still cannot define, and, most importantly, lacking an exit strategy and preparation for the American people for its disastrous consequences. Yet Ciscomani votes to greenlight billions of taxpayer dollars for that war.