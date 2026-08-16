The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Tucson Electric Power has served the City of Tucson for more than 130 years, but we've never done it alone.
The energy powering our homes, schools, hospitals and businesses flows more smoothly thanks to decades of collaboration among many partners, including local governments, community groups, businesses and residents. By cooperating in our community’s development and growth, we’ve been able to build a modern grid that reliably serves our city’s evolving energy needs.
It is exactly that spirit of partnership at the very core of Proposition 421, and I ask you, as voters and customers alike, to vote yes. Prop. 421 is a ballot measure that would renew the terms of the existing franchise agreement between TEP and the City of Tucson. It would continue the same franchise fee Tucson customers already pay today and would extend that practical framework to help our organizations continue to work together efficiently in service to the community.
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A franchise agreement sets rules for our use of the city’s public rights-of-way, where much of our equipment is located. Prop. 421 defines responsibilities, supports planning, and reduces unnecessary delays in maintenance, upgrades, repairs, or public improvement projects.
Without a franchise in place, TEP crews could be forced to wait longer for individual reviews of permits that are now handled efficiently under the franchise. This could extend power outages, reduce reliability, and increase costs for our customers.
Approving Prop. 421 avoids all that and extends our history of collaboration with the city. When organizations that share the same streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces work together effectively, projects can be completed more efficiently, costs can be managed more responsibly, and disruptions can be minimized for the people we serve.
Any honest examination of Prop. 421 provides residents and ratepayers of Tucson with very real and tangible benefits. Irrespective of the cause, when the power goes out, our customers expect a rapid response to restore service. Prop. 421 ensures we can deliver on this crucial obligation.
As evidenced in the pages of this publication, there are some, particularly those who identify as Democratic Socialists of America, who wish to frame Prop 421 as a way to advance a government takeover of the electric grid.
In reality, it is a referendum on the value of collaboration.
Under the Energy Collaboration Agreement that takes effect if Prop 421 passes, TEP would help the City of Tucson realize its vision of creating a more sustainable, resilient community.
With annual donations from TEP that start at $2 million and increase by 2% each year for 25 years, the city will be able to plant shade trees, provide energy efficiency upgrades for lower-income households, expand access to clean energy, and develop heat-resilient infrastructure. The city will select and implement all projects, and TEP won’t seek to recover the cost through rates, so they wouldn’t increase customers’ bills.
I cannot be more clear: Prop. 421 has nothing to do with a government takeover of the local electric grid. To imply otherwise is as intellectually dishonest as it is false. Prop. 421 simply continues the efficient, productive working relationship between TEP and the City of Tucson, two organizations that serve the same community. A renewed franchise agreement and the new Energy Collaboration Agreement will strengthen and enhance that coordination continues as Tucson grows and changes.
In my time at TEP, which began with an internship as a University of Arizona student nearly 30 years ago, I've learned that Tucson works best when we work together. Proposition 421 would support another 25 years of constructive collaboration in support of safe, reliable and affordable energy for our community.
Please join me in voting yes for Prop 421.
Susan Gray is CEO of Tucson Electric Power.