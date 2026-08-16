Any honest examination of Prop. 421 provides residents and ratepayers of Tucson with very real and tangible benefits. Irrespective of the cause, when the power goes out, our customers expect a rapid response to restore service. Prop. 421 ensures we can deliver on this crucial obligation.

As evidenced in the pages of this publication, there are some, particularly those who identify as Democratic Socialists of America, who wish to frame Prop 421 as a way to advance a government takeover of the electric grid.

In reality, it is a referendum on the value of collaboration.

Under the Energy Collaboration Agreement that takes effect if Prop 421 passes, TEP would help the City of Tucson realize its vision of creating a more sustainable, resilient community.

With annual donations from TEP that start at $2 million and increase by 2% each year for 25 years, the city will be able to plant shade trees, provide energy efficiency upgrades for lower-income households, expand access to clean energy, and develop heat-resilient infrastructure. The city will select and implement all projects, and TEP won’t seek to recover the cost through rates, so they wouldn’t increase customers’ bills.

I cannot be more clear: Prop. 421 has nothing to do with a government takeover of the local electric grid. To imply otherwise is as intellectually dishonest as it is false. Prop. 421 simply continues the efficient, productive working relationship between TEP and the City of Tucson, two organizations that serve the same community. A renewed franchise agreement and the new Energy Collaboration Agreement will strengthen and enhance that coordination continues as Tucson grows and changes.