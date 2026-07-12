The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
How should Pima County invest in transportation over the next 30 years? The answer starts with you.
The Pima County Department of Transportation is developing MOVING PIMA, the County’s first comprehensive Transportation Master Plan. This long-range plan will establish a vision for improving mobility throughout unincorporated Pima County-whether by driving, biking, walking or using public transit. We need your help to determine transportation priorities and what types of projects to fund.
Some may ask: How is this different from the new RTA plan (RTA Next) that voters just approved?
Over the next 20 years, the $2.6 billion RTA plan will fund 31 major roadway projects, including 11 in unincorporated Pima County, along with safety, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, and wildlife crossing projects. While RTA is a significant investment, it represents only a fraction of the county’s overall transportation needs. The county’s continued growth and mobility needs present diverse challenges much greater than the projects in the RTA plan. Many county roads no longer meet modern transportation standards or have outgrown their intended purpose. Some corridors experience increasing congestion, while growing communities need new roadway connections and improved access. Ultimately, MOVING PIMA is not a tax or funding mechanism; it is about determining county transportation priorities and identifying all our needs.
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Road conditions remain a key concern. Historically, many county roads were built decades ago and deteriorated over time. In response, Pima County launched a Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program and is now eight years into implementation, with over $330 million invested in unincorporated county roads. The results have been significant: since 2020, the percentage of county roads rated in very good condition has increased from 22% to 68%, while only 2% of roads are now classified as being in serious or critical condition. While work and investment remain, these improvements allow greater focus on other pressing transportation priorities.
Traffic safety is one of those priorities.
Residents consistently raise concerns about speeding, distracted driving, dangerous intersections, and pedestrian safety. Pima County is currently developing a Safety Action Plan, which will be incorporated into MOVING PIMA. Investments in traffic calming, sidewalks, bike lanes, shared-use paths, and safer roadway designs can reduce crashes while creating healthier and more connected communities. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, well-designed active transportation networks help reduce congestion, lower traffic fatalities, improve public health and strengthen community connections. Safe and convenient transportation options benefit everyone, regardless of how they choose to travel.
Transportation is about more than roads — it is about access.
Residential growth in the southwest and southeast parts of the county has outpaced transportation infrastructure, increasing the need for new roadway connections and improved mobility. In other areas, residents may not need wider roads, but do need safer sidewalks, bicycle facilities, and pathways that make walking and biking viable options. Transit service remains limited in many unincorporated communities, yet it is essential for residents who rely on it to reach jobs, healthcare, groceries, and other daily needs — including those who depend on paratransit services.
MOVING PIMA is an opportunity to create a transportation system that is safer, more connected, and responsive to the needs of current and future residents. Whether your concerns involve traffic congestion, road maintenance, bicycle facilities, pedestrian access, transit service or roadway safety, your feedback can help shape transportation priorities for decades to come.
Nearly 4,000 residents have already participated by sharing comments through the survey, community events, and the interactive map. We encourage everyone to join the conversation by taking the online survey and identifying transportation concerns within the interactive map.
Visit MovingPima.com to complete the survey and make your voice heard. Together, we can build a transportation system that supports the future of Pima County.
Kathryn Skinner, P.E., is the director of the Pima County Department of Transportation and the County Engineer.