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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

How should Pima County invest in transportation over the next 30 years? The answer starts with you.

The Pima County Department of Transportation is developing MOVING PIMA, the County’s first comprehensive Transportation Master Plan. This long-range plan will establish a vision for improving mobility throughout unincorporated Pima County-whether by driving, biking, walking or using public transit. We need your help to determine transportation priorities and what types of projects to fund.

Some may ask: How is this different from the new RTA plan (RTA Next) that voters just approved?

Over the next 20 years, the $2.6 billion RTA plan will fund 31 major roadway projects, including 11 in unincorporated Pima County, along with safety, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, and wildlife crossing projects. While RTA is a significant investment, it represents only a fraction of the county’s overall transportation needs. The county’s continued growth and mobility needs present diverse challenges much greater than the projects in the RTA plan. Many county roads no longer meet modern transportation standards or have outgrown their intended purpose. Some corridors experience increasing congestion, while growing communities need new roadway connections and improved access. Ultimately, MOVING PIMA is not a tax or funding mechanism; it is about determining county transportation priorities and identifying all our needs.