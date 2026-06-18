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I remembered so vividly when my mom got “the call,” and shared that dad had been detained by immigration coming back from a work trip. Many emotions rushed through my body, but the hardest part was trying to figure out how I, who had just graduated from Arizona State University at 21, was going to break the news to my little sister, who was 5 and my teenage brother, 15.

In college, I saw many students who had been impacted by immigration arrests. I witnessed hope and fear all at once. Growing up with the constant shadow of uncertainty and fear that comes with living in a mixed-status family can create long-lasting health implications for a child’s wellbeing. Many researchers commonly refer to this as “immigration anxiety.” Current immigration activity is heightening these circumstances.

How many babies and toddlers have ICE detained?

In late May many Tempe residents were concerned about Dilan, a 14-year-old eighth grader who was taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near his school the same week he was set to graduate from middle school. Instead of balloons, flowers and congratulations cards, Dilan and his mother were sent to Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, a privately-owned facility that profits from child detention. Sadly, this is a growing trend where we are seeing the U.S. government increasing the detention of little ones. Even Ms. Rachel, an early childhood educator and YouTuber who creates educational videos for toddlers and babies, has spoken up about the irreparable damage that detention has on children.