I remembered so vividly when my mom got “the call,” and shared that dad had been detained by immigration coming back from a work trip. Many emotions rushed through my body, but the hardest part was trying to figure out how I, who had just graduated from Arizona State University at 21, was going to break the news to my little sister, who was 5 and my teenage brother, 15.
In college, I saw many students who had been impacted by immigration arrests. I witnessed hope and fear all at once. Growing up with the constant shadow of uncertainty and fear that comes with living in a mixed-status family can create long-lasting health implications for a child’s wellbeing. Many researchers commonly refer to this as “immigration anxiety.” Current immigration activity is heightening these circumstances.
How many babies and toddlers have ICE detained?
In late May many Tempe residents were concerned about Dilan, a 14-year-old eighth grader who was taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near his school the same week he was set to graduate from middle school. Instead of balloons, flowers and congratulations cards, Dilan and his mother were sent to Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, a privately-owned facility that profits from child detention. Sadly, this is a growing trend where we are seeing the U.S. government increasing the detention of little ones. Even Ms. Rachel, an early childhood educator and YouTuber who creates educational videos for toddlers and babies, has spoken up about the irreparable damage that detention has on children.
People are also reading…
Since January 2025 ICE has detained over 6,200 children. At least 500 babies and toddlers have spent some of that pivotal time in custody. In a recent interview, Marsha Griffin, a pediatrics professor and co-founder of the executive committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Immigrant Child and Family Health, said that “our immigration system is breaking children.”
When children are being mistreated, it is something that should concern us all. Not only as Arizonans, or Americans, but as human beings. The recent remarks from Pope Leo to the Spanish Parliament could not be timelier and serve as a source of reflection and call to action to Americans. He stated, "The moral greatness of a nation is manifested, above all, in its capacity to accompany, protect and love those lives that are most fragile."
How long are children allowed to be detained?
We can all agree that our children must be protected and not be harmed. Since 1997 the courts have set a 20-day limit on how long children should be detained. Yet, this has not been followed as many children have been detained for longer. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said that any time in detention can cause trauma and long-term mental health risks.
I call on all Arizonans of good moral character to raise their voice, that children, regardless of immigration status, should not be detained in prisons. As a country we have a choice of doing right by children or putting them in conditions where they are being traumatized for following their parents’ desire to provide a better life or fleeing their countries in the promise of the American dream. We cannot become numb to the irreparable harm detention does to children and babies.
Our government should not be provided with an incentive where private corporations are making millions at the suffering of children.
Reyna Montoya is founder, CEO and board member of Aliento, serving students, "Dreamers," and immigrant families in Arizona.