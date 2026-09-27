Let me give you a local example. Tucson has had several very saddening and alarming homicides recently. Each one is to be investigated, learned from, and through my office, the perpetrators are to be held to account to the best of what the law, facts and evidence allow. We run five to seven felony jury trials every week doing just that, and at community request, we have begun putting out Justice Alerts that show the productivity.

But if you are doom-scrolling, as the kids say, going on social media and following some local media outlets that feast upon Crime of the Day reporting, you would think violent crime had exploded. This is why perspective and context are so critical.

Every major marker of violent crime is down across Pima County and across the nation. Our homicide rate here has been down 50-60% since the COVID spike, and the homicide rate is lower than 2018 and 2019 before our administration at PCAO arrived and began implementing our reforms.

Take a look for yourself as we close the third quarter of 2026. Year to date, you’ll see that while we can and must continue prevention efforts, we are also seeing tremendous success.

Whether it’s the upcoming election or crime, when some throw stats at you or make threats or tell you the sky is falling, it can be helpful to ask yourself this:

1. Is this the kind of Trumpian fear-mongering that has become all too common these days?

2. Is this person politically motivated to make me afraid?

3. Is this person financially motivated by ads on my phone or computer to get me to keep looking at one disaster story after another?