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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Before he died at age 87 in early May, Ted Turner knew that stewardship of land would be his real legacy. Of course, he might also be long known for starting CNN and 24-hour news, as well as building a major league baseball team, his hometown Atlanta Braves.

He also started a UN Foundation to help bring peace to the world, thanks to his starter $1 billion contribution, and he tapped former U.S. Sen. Tim Wirth of Colorado to lead it. Wirth recalls how Turner, once dubbed “Captain Outrageous,” liked to shoot from the hip and could never be bothered by whatever passed as political correctness.

A plaque on his desk in Atlanta said it all: “Lead, Follow or Get Out of the Way.”

Most of all, Turner left a significant swath of private lands in better condition than he found them. In Montana and other parts of the Rockies, Turner bought huge ranches and made sure the land was healthy enough to grow a bison herd to over 55,000 animals at its peak.

Turner never subscribed to the notion that property rights trumped the common good. He also challenged the conviction that landowners ought to be able to do whatever they want on their land—even if it resulted in environmental harm.

As an entrepreneur with green intentions, Turner believed he could operate his ranches better and cheaper by recovering wildlife and rivers on lands degraded by overgrazing. He was able to show that smart management could offer a safe harbor to wildlife without sacrificing profit.