Looking back, Elazrag admits it was a difficult path to walk. “It was hard to create an experience like this for both communities,” he reflected, “but I learned that peace is best.”

Still, Elazrag and Almusawi kept their focus on those who showed up in the spirit they intended. “What both religions teach is peace,” Almusawi said. “We’re welcoming of everybody. We don’t want to make anybody feel uncomfortable and anybody is welcome to shop. And if any items are missing that they are looking for, we’re always willing to bring it in.”

What ultimately brought that to an end was not a geopolitical crisis or a breakdown in relations. It was the ongoing construction on Grant Road. Months of limited access and reduced foot traffic made it difficult for the business to sustain itself, Elazrag told me. Even as the doors close, he remains focused on the original mission: “We tried our best to make peace, at least in our small community.”

As sad as the closure is, there is something sobering here. We tend to think that large forces shape the life of a community. Sometimes they do. But just as often, it is the smaller, more mundane disruptions that determine whether spaces of connection can endure. A construction project reroutes traffic, and with it, the steady flow of human encounters that quietly build understanding.

A road is designed to get us from one point to another, but a community is built in the stops we make along the way. Al Basha was one of those essential stops. For that, the Jewish community offers a heartfelt shukran (thank you) to Almusawi and Elazrag for the service and the common ground they provided.