The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a health care activist, I began fighting WISeR eight months ago. I'm now a victim of WISeR’s privatization of Traditional Medicare by imposing prior authorization. Traditional Medicare has never required prior authorization for common medical procedures. But as of Jan. 1, 2026, the WISeR pilot program began in Arizona, Texas, Washington, Ohio, New Jersey and Oklahoma. It requires that doctors treating Traditional Medicare patients obtain prior authorization for some common procedures. If WISeR is not shot down, it will be imposed nationwide.

For two years, with no prior authorization, Traditional Medicare covered steroid injections every 90 days for chronic pain. This allowed me to live a fairly normal life. Now, with extended delays on treatment, my chronic, sometimes very severe back and leg pain is directly impacting my quality of life. It restricts my social interactions, bathing, dressing, food preparation, rehab program, exercise, chores and errands. Now, I have to complete these by 2 p.m. due to increasing pain and exhaustion.

Under WISeR, my doctor requested prior authorization over a month ago. There's been no response. With no approval, I don't know when or if I will be able to resume steroid injections. This is a clear violation of my treatment plan.

In each state, WISeR contracts with a private company to use AI to decide whether to authorize or deny a procedure. Note that these companies profit from every denial. To appeal denials, doctors must submit another request, which may be denied again. WISeR is causing unnecessary denials and two- to three-month delays of treatments for patients like me.