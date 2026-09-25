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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Let’s consider our current road toward superhuman artificial intelligence (AI) by posing a hopefully unanswerable question. Is there a natural point in which intelligence is no longer adaptive? To put it another way, can an intelligent species invent a star drive without first blowing itself up?

This is a good question that we first had to ask in earnest on July 16, 1945, after the first atomic bomb test in New Mexico. Robert Oppenheimer’s answer paraphrased Lord Krishna saying, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." Death, in the original, is the word “Kala” which is more closely defined as “time.” Anyone getting older can attest the power of time.

There is nothing in our history that indicates that Homo sapiens are a species with much constraint. We exploit a place and move on. Now, as a migratory species, we have run out of room to roam. We assume that anything thought can be engineered and any problem can be solved just so. When all fails, we await the divine.

As AI arises, we have no history of stopping such a thing except through the atomic era’s Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD). We’ve been able to control the bomb because we control the trigger. What happens when AI controls its own trigger?

We can see a future somewhere between the Dooms Day Clock and Star Trek.