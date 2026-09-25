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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona public schools made me the first person in my family to graduate from college. I will never forget how proud my mom was that day. But I didn’t get there alone. Public education was my door of opportunity, and it changed my life. I think about that door a lot. When I’m with friends, we talk about how hard it is to buy a home, find a good job, and get ahead. Right now, everything's just so hard. It doesn’t help that Arizonans are watching their tax dollars go through a very different door.

ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Account) funds, paid for by taxpayers, have been spent on luxury goods, Disney trips, and even lingerie. The program costs $1 billion a year, draining resources from public education. Audits have found widespread misspending. Purchases under $2,000 were automatically approved, meaning no one was even checking. While so many Arizona families struggle, Republicans have failed to act. It’s shameful.

Someone has to follow the money, ask where it went, and hold those responsible accountable. That’s exactly why the State Superintendent matters. The Superintendent runs the Arizona Department of Education—not just paperwork, but as the chief advocate for over a million students. This office can shine a light on how education dollars are spent and demand answers. That requires a leader willing to use that power.