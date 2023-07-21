The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It seems like every day when I open the newspaper, I see our elected officials from Legislative District 17 pushing an extreme partisan narrative at the Capitol that seeks to divide us.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s schools are underfunded and teachers underpaid, our water future is uncertain, and our small business owners need support. Solutions to these challenges require innovative thinking, pragmatic decision-making, and a willingness to put aside partisan differences so our state can succeed.

Unfortunately, our current elected officials in our community have already demonstrated that their goals don’t include solving these tough challenges.

I am tired of our leaders neglecting voters’ priorities and abandoning Southern Arizona values altogether. That is why I am running for the Arizona Legislature in LD17.

As an Arizonan who deeply cares about the well-being of our state, I am compelled to raise a critical concern: the need for commonsense representation in Legislative District 17. We must elect officials who can bridge the partisan divide and work toward practical solutions that benefit all Arizonans.

In the Army, I learned the importance of working together to accomplish our missions, and from running my small business, I learned how to build consensus and find compromises to finish the job. During my time in the Legislature, I used these skills and brought people together to deliver results for Arizona. Through negotiation and collaboration, I successfully passed two bipartisan bills to start solving these critical issues facing our state.

One of those bills was a $1 billion initiative aimed at securing Arizona’s water future. Recognizing the urgency of the water crisis, I worked across party lines to craft a comprehensive solution that focused on both water augmentation and water conservation. By investing in a balanced approach, we aimed to ensure a sustainable water supply for future generations while also protecting our environment and fostering responsible water use.

The second bill I championed was the first bipartisan budget in a decade. Recognizing the importance of fiscal responsibility and investing in our state’s future, we crafted a budget that kept taxes low while allocating an additional $1 billion to support our schools. This bipartisan approach allowed us to address critical funding needs without compromising the financial well-being of Arizona’s taxpayers.

Voters suffer when their representatives cater to the fringe. Here in Legislative District 17, extremist values are governing what gets done by our representatives — and in turn — our communities are worse off. For example, Rep. McGarr, LD17, introduced a bill to ensure women are jailed for receiving medical care like an abortion. Rep. Rachael Jones, LD17, has introduced a bill to get rid of Arizona’s established and loved early voting by mail system. What do these bills do other than ensure our freedoms are restricted? What do they do to tackle our housing, education, and water crises? Nothing.

While I was in the legislature, I focused on being the type of leader that delivered bipartisan results to address the water shortage and increase education funding. I understand the importance of working together — because after all, we were sent to the legislature to deliver for voters on their priorities.

In LD 17, we have an opportunity to shape the trajectory of our state. We must vote for candidates who prioritize the well-being of our communities over divisive rhetoric and extreme legislation.

I am confident that we can create a future where LD 17 and Arizona thrive under commonsense leadership. Let us come together and forge a path toward progress, unity, and prosperity for all. By electing representatives who embody the values of collaboration and pragmatism, we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and secure a brighter future for LD 17 and Arizona as a whole.