The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

In the upcoming primary election for Ward 1 Council Member, I ask voters who have supported me in previous elections to support Lane Santa Cruz’s candidacy for a second term.

At a recent community meeting, I beamed with joy as Lane made her case for why she’s running for re-election. I’ll do my best to summarize what I took away from that defining speech.

First, as a mother of four and as a lifelong resident of the south and west side, Lane has prioritized key initiatives that boost economic opportunity and quality of life in Tucson. As everyday costs skyrocket, Lane has worked with Mayor and Council to adopt fare-free transit so that all Tucsonans have access to transportation regardless of income level or ability.

As Council Member, Lane helped to create the City’s first Small Business Program after listening to business leaders in Ward 1. She’s ensured that our region’s entrepreneurs have access to capital, workshops, and peer mentorship.

Lane also brought Arizona’s first-ever Participatory Budgeting Project to Ward 1. Working with neighborhood advocates, 21 projects totaling $450,000 were voted on by community residents themselves. These projects included citizen-led neighborhood beautification projects, early childhood programming for families, and funding to construct the Cushing Street Skate Park, just to name a few.

A champion for working families, Lane has fought to maintain and expand our city pools, parks, and after school programs. She’s secured federal funds to create the Mission Manor Aquatic Center, which will include a therapeutic pool, accessible amenities for seniors, and a splashpad for kids.

With the protection of our environment and families in mind, Lane has also secured millions in funding from state and federal partners to keep PFAS out of our water supply.

And because Lane knows that housing costs are out of control, I worked with the Ward 1 office to introduce state legislation protecting renters from catastrophic rent increases. Locally, Lane has led the way to create a city-wide ordinance that allows families to build casitas on their properties — a progressive zoning approach that will bring down costs and keep Tucsonans housed.

Above all, I’m asking for you to consider voting for Council Member Santa Cruz because she is exactly the kind of leader that we can be proud of — and she has the track record to prove it.

If you care about reproductive rights and protecting an Arizonans’ right to abortion, vote for Lane — she’s the only candidate in this race endorsed by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona.

If you believe in standing shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ+ community, Lane is your candidate.

If you were proud when local leaders told former Governor Doug Ducey to stop playing games during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lane was one of those elected officials who wasn’t afraid to stand up for more vaccines and testing. She acted quickly to make sure federal dollars went out to those who needed them most: essential workers, small businesses, veterans, local non-profits, the arts community, and working families.

Lastly, if you are just as concerned about the increasing traffic congestion west of the Interstate 19 on Tucson’s south side as I am, then Lane is your choice for Ward 1. Thanks to Lane’s leadership, we successfully included $15 million in the state budget to fund the multimodal Drexel Bridge between Irvington and Valencia Roads.

In just a few paragraphs, I’ve done what Lane’s opponent refused to do at the community forum I attended: campaign with grace and humility about the real issues facing Tucsonans today.

We don’t need empty words and nasty rhetoric from divisive candidates like Miguel Ortega. We need effective leaders like Lane Santa Cruz who are in public service to do the hard work and make sure there is representation of our barrios, history, and people.