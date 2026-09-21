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Kennedy Center blues

So, now Trump wants to close the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., because his name will no longer adorn the facade. Is there no bottom to his demands ? No matter that Congress intended for the Center to solely honor the slain president. Trump's craving for self-aggrandizement is sickening. People who are truly great feel no need to call attention to themselves but instead let their actions speak for them. Trump's only legacy will be one of everlasting shame.

Mike Bender

West side

Digital advertising

I recognize that we are all bombarded with political ads during election seasons. I may not know all of the details of digital advertising. It seems unreasonable to me that I cannot get through one letter to the editor without having to read at least one nasty conservative ad in each letter to the editor. That does not count those ads between the letters. I am reasonably sure that if I had a print version of the paper, the letters would not have every other paragraph be a political ad. This is also true of any article which I read online. I understand that advertising is the lifeblood of any newspaper, but certainly I am not the only reader annoyed by this. I’m not ready to cancel my digital subscription yet, but I am considering it.

Louise Sikora

West side

Scrutinizing artificial intelligence