Kennedy Center blues
So, now Trump wants to close the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., because his name will no longer adorn the facade. Is there no bottom to his demands ? No matter that Congress intended for the Center to solely honor the slain president. Trump's craving for self-aggrandizement is sickening. People who are truly great feel no need to call attention to themselves but instead let their actions speak for them. Trump's only legacy will be one of everlasting shame.
Mike Bender
West side
Digital advertising
I recognize that we are all bombarded with political ads during election seasons. I may not know all of the details of digital advertising. It seems unreasonable to me that I cannot get through one letter to the editor without having to read at least one nasty conservative ad in each letter to the editor. That does not count those ads between the letters. I am reasonably sure that if I had a print version of the paper, the letters would not have every other paragraph be a political ad. This is also true of any article which I read online. I understand that advertising is the lifeblood of any newspaper, but certainly I am not the only reader annoyed by this. I’m not ready to cancel my digital subscription yet, but I am considering it.
People are also reading…
Louise Sikora
West side
Scrutinizing artificial intelligence
A New York Times article, “Open AI Discloses Six New Incidents of 'Concerning' A.I Behavior,” described problems with “misalignment” of goals for AI use. Experts like Dario Amodei, chief executive for Anthropic, Sam Altman, chief executive for OpenAI, Demis Hassabis, chair of Google DeepMind, and even Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX have called for a pause in development to prevent AI models like GPT-5.6 from writing hidden notes to remind itself to hide errors from users, along with five other concerning incidents. And President Trump's sophomoric response, “Whoever wins AI, wins” should remind Americans and world leaders that careful development and monitoring of AI demands critical, futuristic thought about a two-edged sword in technology, a force that can benefit humanity if directed for global good or a runaway robotic tool to add riches to the coffers of the already excessively rich.
Roger Shanley
East side
Humans run AI
Does anyone not see the irony of “Big Tech” pushing more data centers, while telling people AI is going to kill us?
As Rene Olivias wrote here, on Sept. 17, AI is not some outside alien force. It is human-programmed with human goals. The creators need to be held responsible for every mishap.
All data does not need to be online at all times. There is more every day … no end, ever. Data libraries are possible. Sure, some knowledge needs to be readily accessible, like medicine, defense, weather, but a lot could be stored and retrieved as needed.
The interiors of the giant energy-hogging, air- and water-polluting buildings are obsolete in 10 years or less. They are being over-built and rushed. The internet works now, so that is a weak argument for hurried mass expansion. Smaller centers, like China is doing, might be an option. Originally computers took up a city block. Now one fits in the palm of your hand.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Tucson's newspaper
We have subscribed to the Arizona Daily Star for over 50 years — yes, we are old school. Imagine my excitement when Wednesday's paper (Sept. 16) actually had one article with a byline from the Star on A1! When I read the paper, I start with the front section and end with the local news, completing my reading with the only enjoyable section —the comics. Interesting and entertaining as Tuesday's comics were, they were not good enough for me to reread them on Wednesday.
Editor’s note: A design error resulted in Tuesday’s comics being republished on Wednesday. The Star worked quickly to correct the error in the E-edition and also responded promptly to readers with the correct version.
Aletha Kalish
North side
You may ask yourself
"Do I live in a Fascist Country?" Answer these questions about your government to find your answer:
1. Ignoring Congress and the courts?
2. Censoring the free press?
3. Building gilded palaces for the leader?
4. Rejecting election results?
5. Detaining people without due process?
6. Arresting journalists?
7. Scapegoating immigrants?
8. Consolidating power in the leader?
9. The leader and his family enrich themselves?
10. Bribes to the leader?
If you answer yes to any or all of these. I think you have your answer.
Lori Cinnamond
Northeast side
Excessive killing
Since the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which left 1,200 dead, over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. Even if a large percentage were enemy combatants, this goes beyond any degree of proportionality, which is a principle of just war. The slaughter of innocent civilians whether by USA in Iran, or Israel in Gaza is a travesty. One death is horrible; thousands of deaths just become a number. During these high holy days, it behooves all of us, including Christians, to think about how we create a peaceable world. We’ve tried an eye for an eye. Or in the case of Iran, a bomb for a barrel of oil. The upcoming election might be a place to start.
John Kautz
Midtown
The right to die
Regarding: Another View by the Chicago Tribune, "Right to die vs. right to say 'no'" (Sept. 18):
The editorial attempts to speak for the Catholic Church on matters of complicity in the self-murder of terminally ill patients. Cardinal Blase Cupich et al. intend not to participate in Illinois' "End-of-Life Options Act." Those outside the Catholic Church have no care to understand Catholic moral guidelines that bishops and cardinals are obliged to uphold in all areas of Catholic life. The Little Sisters of the Poor care for the elderly right up to the point of death. They will not assist in any way with "end of life options" other than natural death. Not even referring terminally ill patients to providers who facilitate "end of life options."
In Catholic moral theology, complicity in sin indirectly is formal cooperation. Formal complicity is sharing in the intent of self-murder, despite being remote from actually participating in their self-murder.
Daniel Pryor
West side