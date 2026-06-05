In Arizona, former Governor Duesy and the republican Legislature enacted the 2.5% flat tax — reducing funds for all state-assisted programs. They are destroying our once proud pubic education system — to the tune of one billion dollars a year, for the ESA program.

These folks should be honest and tell us where the money will come from for more cops out on the street, solving the drug and homeless problems. And, what current programs are waste, and which they will cut.

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Moon base

While I feel wonderful about having the largest rocket in the world, I think we should consider robot and AI management for constructing a moon base on the lunar surface. There’s nothing much to see there anyway, so let’s teach the robots and use AI to handle it after Blue Origin gets back up on the job.

Roberta Trunzo

Green Valley

Democracy can suck!

“I’m here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way!”

If you were raised in the Luckiest Generation, Superman’s mantra in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s was the way of it.

No generation has had it better, been given more, taken more and earned it less.

We may no longer like others much or each other much, as our war mongering and litigiousness lead the world and vividly attest.