Stop demonizing data centers
What views I have about this topic, I'll let my fellow LTE's figure out where I stand.
I have more questions than anything. Who and how many lobbies are supporting the views of Justin Wilmeth, republican politician? Is the author comparing data centers to the new Age of Enlightenment (Voltaire, Jefferson)? Will I feel guilt or shame if I don't support the data centers? A direct quote: "Data centers are resolving the water issue." Is that right? Well, a recent Star article said water is going up 14%.
I will say no more than his statement on them not impacting local electric grids is a bold-faced lie. Finally, I don't think it was a good idea to say China is a threat. Apple makes phones there. Tesla built cars there. American power won't win with trade wars or exploding tariffs or making TikTok a political issue.
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A few years ago America had vision, wasn't facing a Thucydides trap and was a power to be reckoned with.
Thomas J Plesniak
Midtown
What's in a name
With all that is going on in the world, the spelling of a name might not be a big deal — or its pronunciation — unless it is your name. Scooby Axson of USA Today (reported in the May 31 Arizona Daily Star) takes on the spelling and phonetic pronunciation of the “hardest sports names to spell.”
However, he failed with Tua Tagovailoa (TUNG-oh-vy-LOH-ah). He disregarded the “i.” And the correct pronunciation is Taghn-oh-vye-ee-loh-ah. In the Samoa language, every vowel is pronounced.
When Tua was quarterbacking at the University of Alabama, a longtime CBS announcer threw out the entire syllable, “vai,” pronouncing it: Taghn-go-low-ah.
And former U of A football wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan — teh-tah-ee-row-ah was most often called “teh-tah-row-ah.
Wanna have a go at Savaiinaea and Tapa’atoutai?
Camille Gannon
West side
Inside ICE detention
The front page of the Arizona Daily Star, May 24 edition, was shocking! It was a reminder to all of us that the United States continues to be in a downward spiral of despicable, outrageous, and totally inhumane acts of "torture." Because the public is daily bombarded with untruths and scandalous behavior, we seek a placid haven, and many have retreated into complacency. Your article was a wake-up call to keep on, keeping on and work to return the United States to a nation of welcome, inclusivity and human rights. Thank you for the courage to be an example of honest and informative journalism.
Susan Burch
Green Valley
Republican decisions
It's no surprise to see two consecutive editorials blaming the Democratic mayor and council for the societal ills that plague Tucson. These are typical Republican Party campaign points, that only "hard-eyed" Republicans and "fix it." Sound familiar?
The whole country is upset and in flux over Trump's War with Iran, high gasoline prices and grocery and health care costs. All of which can be attributed to Trump and the cowardly Republican Congress.
In Arizona, former Governor Duesy and the republican Legislature enacted the 2.5% flat tax — reducing funds for all state-assisted programs. They are destroying our once proud pubic education system — to the tune of one billion dollars a year, for the ESA program.
These folks should be honest and tell us where the money will come from for more cops out on the street, solving the drug and homeless problems. And, what current programs are waste, and which they will cut.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
Moon base
While I feel wonderful about having the largest rocket in the world, I think we should consider robot and AI management for constructing a moon base on the lunar surface. There’s nothing much to see there anyway, so let’s teach the robots and use AI to handle it after Blue Origin gets back up on the job.
Roberta Trunzo
Green Valley
Democracy can suck!
“I’m here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way!”
If you were raised in the Luckiest Generation, Superman’s mantra in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s was the way of it.
No generation has had it better, been given more, taken more and earned it less.
We may no longer like others much or each other much, as our war mongering and litigiousness lead the world and vividly attest.
Today’s “fight for truth, justice, and the American way,” isn’t led by Superman, but by God’s earthly emissary, assuring his minions that he was chosen “by God to make America great again” and is “the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created.”
WTF is happening? If you are not bitter about what is being done to us, YOU are an idiot!
Richard Kimball
Midtown