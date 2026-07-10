Misleading spin about Mendoza

For writers who have associated JoAnna Mendoza’s comments about prostitution with crime near the UA campus, remember that the crime you’re witnessing is happening under Juan Ciscomani’s watch, and he has more power than any local official to stop it. Tucson and its first responders received a mere 9% of the money he has secured for this district, and that was for more police vehicles, not more officers. Our city council allocated more money this year to hire officers, though. Ciscomani also voted for, and has spent millions advertising for, HR 1, which not only drastically cut homelessness and substance abuse services, but will also kick people with end-stage kidney disease and cancer off their insurance in January. His campaign is using the narrative that Democrats support crime, but he’s the one in office. What is he doing about that crime? What’s his plan?