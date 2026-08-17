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Be afraid — be very afraid

Election season is upon us. Hideously huge signs are blocking our views at every intersection. TV ads are ubiquitous and fear-mongering. "The opponent will raise your taxes, take away your guns, impose communism, and give more money to Brown people who hate America. They will give away food to lazy people who refuse to work! Immigrants are ruining our way of life — Sharia Law is coming! Dead people and foreigners are stealing elections! Worst of all, trans people are everywhere, corrupting children while teachers cross dress your child."

Meanwhile, little to nothing is said about water and air pollution, failing schools, grift and greed in politics, thoughtless wars killing innocents (including 170 girls at school), income disparity, drug addiction, homelessness or the high cost of college, food, and rent. The ads are boring, nasty and insulting to our intelligence. I encourage voters to find factual sources and don't vote FEAR.

Cheryl Lockhart

Foothills

Antisemitism?

Many politicians and many in the media claim that a wave of antisemitism is sweeping the nation. But it's not antisemitism; rather, it is a response to the killing of thousands of innocent civilians; the destruction of hospitals and schools, mosques and churches; and the starvation of children and adults under siege. Even when a "ceasefire" is in effect, people are killed almost daily. No, it is not "antisemitism" you hear; rather, it is the humanity in so many of us crying out in anguish and anger.

John Prugh