Be afraid — be very afraid
Election season is upon us. Hideously huge signs are blocking our views at every intersection. TV ads are ubiquitous and fear-mongering. "The opponent will raise your taxes, take away your guns, impose communism, and give more money to Brown people who hate America. They will give away food to lazy people who refuse to work! Immigrants are ruining our way of life — Sharia Law is coming! Dead people and foreigners are stealing elections! Worst of all, trans people are everywhere, corrupting children while teachers cross dress your child."
Meanwhile, little to nothing is said about water and air pollution, failing schools, grift and greed in politics, thoughtless wars killing innocents (including 170 girls at school), income disparity, drug addiction, homelessness or the high cost of college, food, and rent. The ads are boring, nasty and insulting to our intelligence. I encourage voters to find factual sources and don't vote FEAR.
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Cheryl Lockhart
Foothills
Antisemitism?
Many politicians and many in the media claim that a wave of antisemitism is sweeping the nation. But it's not antisemitism; rather, it is a response to the killing of thousands of innocent civilians; the destruction of hospitals and schools, mosques and churches; and the starvation of children and adults under siege. Even when a "ceasefire" is in effect, people are killed almost daily. No, it is not "antisemitism" you hear; rather, it is the humanity in so many of us crying out in anguish and anger.
John Prugh
Foothills
Where are we headed?
What has America become? Abroad, the world's bully, it could be argued; at home, robber of the poor to feed the rich. Other behaviors that come to mind include unprecedentedly reckless spending; hypocrisy; venality; cowardice; nepotism; gilded sham; extreme foolishness; extreme lying. One could go on. Today, however, letter-size limitations as well as a nagging conscience compel me to address one particular shame: Concentration camps run by for-profit entities with the help of ICE.
Due process and our Constitution are being trampled upon. American citizens are being wrongfully detained. Dozens of human beings have already died in the camps. The ICE hunters kill civilians with impunity. The whole thing is eerily and frighteningly reminiscent of Hitler's SS and its predecessor, the SA. One difference: The members of neither of those evil organizations wore masks or received $50,000 bonuses.
Wake up, fellow Americans, before it is too late. And remember one thing: Donald Trump knows no limits.
Michael Nagle
Southeast side
It's the economy
We waste time arguing about labels! Radical left, radical right, social democrats, authoritarian republicans, despotic, autocratic, communistic.
Demand facts; demand fact checks; demand debates and written statements on specific policy.
Vote for YOUR economy, affordable cars; food; gas; utility costs; health care. Resist the marketing
“Trickle Down” never worked (It’s a scam).
Vote for Your Wallet; Common Sense/ honesty/ integrity; and the rule of law.
The game is BIG Money (it comes in many disguises) against the rest of us.
Vote for your own wallet! Vote for all the hard-working Americans and those who need help.
Those are the ones that have always made America great.
Pat Bannob
Midtown