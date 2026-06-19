Pentagon's religion change

I served as a chaplain for 20 years in the US Navy. During that time, it was my privilege to serve with many chaplains of various religious backgrounds whose purpose was to “minister” to sailors/marines of ALL faiths and beliefs. Not once did I encounter a chaplain who even hesitated to help a service member who was struggling with a problem, be it spiritual or emotional. I did experience a situation with my commanding officer, who complained about a chaplain who was Mormon. I told him, at risk of my own career and personal friendship with him, that the chaplain was assigned to the troops, and was responsible for the “spiritual” wellbeing of all of them regardless of their religious beliefs. It is beyond my comprehension that a Secretary of Defense could limit the lists of Christian chaplains, and by extension of any chaplain to a list of approved “ministers” to serve the military.

Pancreatic cancer breakthrough

I read the news of the incredible breakthrough recently revealed at an annual cancer conference in Chicago a few weeks ago. A new drug has shown to nearly double the life expectancy of patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It was a huge moment in the fight against cancer. But it should also serve as a beacon for what this country can achieve. We currently have a system where drug developers are able to spend tremendous resources in order to achieve breakthroughs like the one just discovered, but that would not be possible if we had a system that mirrored Europe's with their price controls and government restrictions on medications. There is zero doubt that we need to reign in drug prices, but it must be done with more thought than the current Administration's pressure for a European-style system. A recent poll showed 60% of Arizonans do not want this type of health care system. After reading about this breakthrough against cancer it's easy to see why.