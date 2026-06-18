Tucson leadership
More playing identity politics, with their heavy seasoning of suicidal empathy, that Lane Santa Cruz and the political Grijalva Gang have broadly institutionalized here. It’s the standard American Hard-Left’s “victimology narrative.” To the point that Tucson, the once-dynamic Southwestern City that fell in a hole (like her regional peers), when the Cold War ended (1991), can no longer climb its way out. Unlike those others (El Paso, Albuquerque, etc.) of similar size and complexity, who are presently getting on down the road to better times. Tucson is now circling a genuine urban doom loop; angry, caterwauling, impotent, because of it.
Bill Sellers
Oro Valley
Undergrounding in Tucson
Underground electric transmission lines are required in Tucson City Codes and Plans. Phoenix has 14 miles of underground transmission lines, eight in Tempe, seven in Chandler, and 200 miles installed by APS.
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Tucson City Council voted against two miles in a historic part of town, regardless of multiple neighborhoods battling for seven years representing 30,000 Tucsonans. TEP will use this decision as a precedent to refuse to underground lines everywhere in Tucson.
The council defended their decision based on perceived risks.
1. TEP litigation: The current TEP franchise agreement could force the city to cover the costs. However, voters rejected the agreement in 2023.
2. Precedent that halts the city council’s power to override city codes and plans. However, the council already has a precedent that grants this power: West University infill of multi story residences
3. Perceived cost: Those who do not see direct benefit, especially the Spanish-speaking community. However, underground lines reduce up front land costs, long-term maintenance and repair costs, and increasing safety and reliability.
Cindy Doklan
Midtown
Distortion of reality
I read the LTE from Steve Rasmussen and wanted to add that I've been saying all along he is a demented con artist who has told so many lies that he no longer knows the truth. For instance his take on 8647 makes sense when you know that his dad was a personal friend of fat Tony Salerno. So his understanding of the reference was from his childhood Mafia introduction. The really sad part of course is that so many folks believe the snake tongued salesman simply because he speaks earnestly of his delusions. I just don't understand why they can't see that he is lost in his own wilderness. If he doesn't destroy this country with the complicity and incompetence of the Republican and Democratic parties I might actually feel sorry for him when he finally passes away into his own personal hell.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Tariffs do more harm than good
Protected by high tariffs on Chinese EVs, US car makers have no need to innovate or compete on price, and the UAW members still have their jobs, but when, not if, the tariffs come down, the US car industry will collapse. In the short term, some thought protectionism was a good idea, but now long-term survival seems impossible.
Two years ago, US car makers were still in the game, they even had some government support, but now we’ve decided we can’t compete and we’ll make a big bet on internal combustion and fossil fuels. That bet’s a loser, for sure. EVs are getting better and cheaper every quarter. The US will soon be an island of internal combustion surrounded by a sea of EVs. That will be a tragedy for the US car industry and the UAW!
Loring Green
Foothills
Lane/Schubert gaslighting
Recently, two Tucson city council members wrote guest opinions in the Star, trying to say that compassion is how we should lead in this homeless crisis. When in fact that compassion is what got us here. We stopped enforcing laws on urban camping and panhandling in the medians. We let homeless individuals build camps in the deserts surrounding our community, and even in the city parks. They use the free bus service as rolling shelter during the summer, or during winter rainy season. Which in and of itself is not bad, but bad behavior and crime are now spreading using the free bus system. Which impacts our low income and senior residents most. If bad actors on the buses, in the parks and other public spaces, make it uncomfortable for them to ride or use with no other choice. It’s a cruel act by the city council to allow it to continue. How can that be equitable or compassionate?
Sergio Mendez
North side
Facts matter
Russ Walker says that “modern data centers recycle water, continuously recirculating the same water through closed-loop systems with minimal input.”
Most data centers use evaporation for cooling and they are not closed-loop. Water comes in at one end and is evaporated into the atmosphere at the other end and is thus lost to the system.
Walker’s claim is based on the fact that, just like the swamp cooler on my roof, water not immediately evaporated is collected and sent through the system again. However, within a limited number of cycles at least 80% of the water will have been evaporated and must be replaced.
Facts do matter, and fact is when water used in the generation of the large amounts of electricity data centers require is added to that lost to evaporation, these centers do use amounts of water equivalent to a small city.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side