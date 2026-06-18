Lane/Schubert gaslighting

Recently, two Tucson city council members wrote guest opinions in the Star, trying to say that compassion is how we should lead in this homeless crisis. When in fact that compassion is what got us here. We stopped enforcing laws on urban camping and panhandling in the medians. We let homeless individuals build camps in the deserts surrounding our community, and even in the city parks. They use the free bus service as rolling shelter during the summer, or during winter rainy season. Which in and of itself is not bad, but bad behavior and crime are now spreading using the free bus system. Which impacts our low income and senior residents most. If bad actors on the buses, in the parks and other public spaces, make it uncomfortable for them to ride or use with no other choice. It’s a cruel act by the city council to allow it to continue. How can that be equitable or compassionate?