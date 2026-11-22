Marana must demand accountability
The Star’s Nov. 20 article, “Audit dogs Marana ICE center plan,” should concern every Marana resident, regardless of political affiliation or views on immigration.
Management and Training Corporation’s explanations for discrepancies involving sexual abuse allegations at its former Marana prison strain credibility. Clerical errors and personnel changes are hardly reassuring explanations from a corporation entrusted with the safety of human beings.
MTC’s acknowledgment that an incident was improperly omitted from a federal audit, coupled with its troubling history at Kingman, raises serious questions about its credibility, transparency and suitability to operate another detention facility.
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Marana’s Town Code provides grounds for denying a business license when a material false statement has been made.
Our elected officials must not treat this license as an administrative formality. I urge Marana’s leadership to exercise its legal authority to prevent this detention center from opening.
Marana’s residents deserve better. So, too, do the human beings who would be confined behind those walls.
Michael Rothenberg
Marana
Recognizing the burden of family caregiving
Saturday Night Live’s “Sister” sketch, a fake ad for an elder care service where brothers text their sister and she drops everything, got big laughs. For many local families, the joke hits close to home.
According to AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 61% of America’s family caregivers are women. Too often, daughters, sisters and wives are expected to care for aging loved ones while balancing careers and families.
Caregiving is essential work, yet much of it goes unpaid. Many families don’t realize that eligible family caregivers can get paid to care for a qualifying loved one through Arizona’s long-term care system.
With a $50,000 grant from The MolinaCares Accord, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Direct Care Workforce Resource Program is set to help nearly 200 people, including family caregivers, overcome barriers to becoming paid direct care workers.
This Thanksgiving, let’s recognize the people who make caregiving possible. Caring for our loved ones shouldn’t fall on one person alone.
Micah Chetrit
Downtown
Coyotes accepting a dog
A friend of mine's house property shares a border with Tucson Mountain Park, whose boundaries encompass more than 37 square miles. Years ago, his male Husky, Kola, would go out at night and run with a coyote pack that would frequently wander by the house.
I always assumed that the coyotes tolerated Kola's behavior because his incredibly thick fur gave them no way to inflict harm on him and then drive him away. Well, the picture of a short-haired dog living with a pack blows that supposition to smithereens. It's amazing that predators such as coyotes will accept as a member an animal of a different species if that creature helps the group as a whole.
Meanwhile, human beings will kill one another over philosophical nuances, skin color, or any minor thing they ascribe to "the other." Then we refer to those creatures with less intellect as "dumb animals."
Rick Cohn
West side
Fitting epitaph
Trump’s response to our nation’s flight grounding disaster: “I’m not responsible.”
Truer words never spoken and a fitting epitaph of his entire administration.
Mike Cravens
Marana
Democratic illusions
The Democrats won big, but I don’t believe it was for their policies. Both parties have low esteem among the voters. The cost of fuel as a result of our conflict with Iran was among the issues. President Trump said preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon initiated our actions against them. Who do you think would be the first recipient of an Iranian nuclear weapon? Trump has repeatedly stated he would do it again. Iran has killed countless Americans and is behind a number of terrorist attacks. Trump sacrificed the midterms to stand for principles. History will show he did what was right where those before him did not have he courage.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Crime and punishment – George Will’s “muddled filter”
George Will’s opinion piece of Nov. 19 (“Crime, punishment through a muddled progressive filter”) is off the mark, and warrants comment. He asserts that progressives equate social causality’s connection to criminality with dismissing individual responsibility. Progressives embrace personal responsibility, but myriad sets of circumstances can affect choices people make. Additionally, Will asserts that policing in poor neighborhoods is always benign, without mentioning that racist and overly aggressive tactics used by police often make these communities mistrustful of law enforcement. Will then quotes Daniel Patrick Moynihan, stating that sons raised by single mothers “never acquire any stable relationship to male authority” (really?), which apparently leads to “never acquiring any set of rational expectations about the future.” Notably, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold were both raised in two-parent, middle-class, loving family situations. We know how that turned out. Conversely, Barack Obama was raised primarily by a single mother (with supportive male influences), and that turned out quite well.
Hope Gastelum
East side
Electoral College fix
In a democracy, should the presidential candidate with the greatest popular votes win? Most Americans agree, but our Constitution's Electoral College's count of its assigned state electors versus the popular vote has prevented that twice since 2000: Bush over Gore (2000); Trump over Clinton (2016).
In 2006, a "National Popular Vote Interstate Compact" began circulating. This fix keeps College's state electors, but individual states agree to give their electoral votes to whoever gets the most popular votes nationally, regardless of their state results.
For Compact success, enough states must agree to reach the Electoral College's 270 winning total. Currently, 19 signers control 222 electoral votes; still needed, more states combining to 48 votes.
Arizona has 11 electoral votes to contribute. In 2016, the Arizona House passed legislation to join the compact, but the measure never became law.
Now is the time, before the 2028 presidential election, to make sure that Arizona does support this fix. The optimal fix, changing the Constitution, could take decades.
Ruth Beeker
Midtown