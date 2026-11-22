Meanwhile, human beings will kill one another over philosophical nuances, skin color, or any minor thing they ascribe to "the other." Then we refer to those creatures with less intellect as "dumb animals."

Rick Cohn

West side

Fitting epitaph

Trump’s response to our nation’s flight grounding disaster: “I’m not responsible.”

Truer words never spoken and a fitting epitaph of his entire administration.

Mike Cravens

Marana

Democratic illusions

The Democrats won big, but I don’t believe it was for their policies. Both parties have low esteem among the voters. The cost of fuel as a result of our conflict with Iran was among the issues. President Trump said preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon initiated our actions against them. Who do you think would be the first recipient of an Iranian nuclear weapon? Trump has repeatedly stated he would do it again. Iran has killed countless Americans and is behind a number of terrorist attacks. Trump sacrificed the midterms to stand for principles. History will show he did what was right where those before him did not have he courage.

Bill Dowdall

Oro Valley

Crime and punishment – George Will’s “muddled filter”