Time to listen to the young voters

As a member of the so-called Boomer Generation, I am fully disgusted with how we, as a generation, have let our precious country fall this far. We had these altruistic goals of a perfect country, and somewhere we totally lost sight of that. We became more interested in the pursuit of wealth than we let others make our choices of government. I sincerely apologize to the generation we brought into this disaster we leave them to fix. I have been guilty of voting for the "old white career politician" and we have seen only more of the same. Nothing changed except for the worst. I vow to listen to the younger people who have become disenfranchised by our voices, and they just give up because we don't listen to them. This coming world will belong to them and what's the difference between a dictator or a socialist. It's their choice, and I stand with them.