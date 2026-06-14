I don't understand

I am confused. We bombed Iran for a number of weeks. Then we were told we had done pretty much everything that needed to be done. Two months later, we have two separate attacks centering on radar sites on the Strait of Hormuz. How did the two brainiacs forget about radar sites on the Strait of Hormuz, and its importance? I'm guessing they missed that potential problem when they did their in-depth one-hour plan on how to conduct the war and potential problem scenarios, and that is after decimating our intelligence community. Now they finally realize the problem, and that is after the Iranians controlled and terrorized shipping for the last 2 months. Twenty-nine Billion dollars later-and counting -they are still trying to figure it out. A part-time talk show host and a reality TV star leading the war are killing us. November can't come soon enough.

Fight on the White House lawn

In my long life as an American, I have never been so outraged as I am right now hearing about a fighting ring being built on the White House Lawn to celebrate our 250th anniversary. Our country is not about people fighting each other; it's about standing up for good causes to create a positive image of our country to the rest of the world. We can not keep our standing as a democratic country using our 250th anniversary having a public fight on our White House lawn. There must be something our Senators can do to stop this ridiculous image of who we are as a country. Seeing people beating each other up is not a positive image. Arizona's elected officials should stand up to the president for what he is planning to do on the White House lawn. I am hoping our senators and their colleagues will use whatever power they have to see that this doesn't happen.