Save our national parks

Contact every government official representing you. Tell Interior Secretary Doug Burgum that Yosemite is not for sale — not now, not ever. Tell your Representatives to save our national parks. They need to vote down any proposal to sell off and sell out Yosemite National Park for a private commercial development. Every inch of our national parks matters, and we must protect Yosemite and all other parks threatened by this precedent of unlawful land exchanges. The land-swap proposal in Yosemite is a direct attack on the uniquely American concept, enshrined in law, that our national parks are to be managed for the benefit of all, not the select few. They should not be changed for anyone's profit scheme. They are to be fully preserved and fully protected. This action would guide future decisions in similar circumstances. Not one inch of our protected lands should be available for profiteers, be it private/public companies or the guy in the White House.