Solving TUSD attendance
I once served on a Bureau of American Indians team to evaluate the teaching of English in BIA schools. In most schools we visited, we were told the same dreary story: the absenteeism rate was 30%, the school was helpless because parents don't support student attendance, are not interested in their children's education, etc.
We approached our last school with dread, as we had been advised the new principal was a former Air Force colonel. Fearing the worst, we asked him about the absenteeism rate, and were astonished when he matter-of-factly replied "5 percent". Asking him how he accomplished amazing figure, he said that he had deputized the bus drivers as truant officers, and if a child on their route did not appear, they went back to persuade the parents to send their child to school. In addition, he had instituted a 'grandmother a week" program, having them ride the bus and spend time in classrooms.
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TUSD could try something like this. Increased attendance would pay the cost.
Rudy Troike
Foothills
Rolex watches? Really?
I am a retired Arizona educator of 35 years. I was a teacher, athletic coach, administrator and teacher trainer. I have been gathering signatures for the Protect Education Act to be placed on the November ballot. Arizona’s ESA Voucher Program currently spends $1 Billion per year of our tax money for 100,000 (10%) of eligible K-12 students. Under the proposed Act, families with an income of $150,000 or less and students with disabilities would still qualify for ESAs.
A mother told me she wasn’t sure she should sign the petition because a friend of hers was an ESA parent who told her she loves Arizona ESA Vouchers because she purchased a Rolex watch with the money, our tax money, she received from the state. We need accountability and guardrails for ESA Vouchers. Our Arizona Constitution mandates that public schools be funded by our tax money. There is nothing in our state constitution that mandates our tax money fund ESAs, private schools, homeschooling or Rolex watches.
Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D.
Northwest side
The dastardly undoer
Under the Trump administration many programs and ideals which defined America have been undone. Trump undid the multi-nation Iran Agreement as developed by the Obama administration because he could do better. Now the undoer is looking for a way to claim victory in his war of choice and simply regain the prior status of no nukes and an open Strait of Hormuz. USaid has been undone resulting thousands of unnecessary deaths. The White House has been partially demolished with no clear plan. The Rose Garden has been replaced by a giant spider frame to house a UFC match. The multi-nation Paris Accord to combat global warming has been undone. Scientific programs have been undone or de-staffed. His destruction of norms, ignoring laws and the constitution and the obvious graft and self-serving agenda must be stopped, but I wonder how long, or if, the destruction can be undone.
Ronald Nowicki
Green Valley
Homeless compassion
Reading Christine Blair‘s oped on homelessness brought tears to my eyes. I hope no one passes a person in need, and doesn’t think about the experience of this young Lawyer. We are our brother’s keepers. Tucson is a terrible place to be without a shelter at any time, but think about being hungry or thirsty. Earlier in the paper I read about homelessness and bus stops and bus fares —please fellow Tucsonans, have some compassion for those who have nothing. You will be better off for it.
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Debt ridden UA athletics
A June 13th headline in “Sports” proclaims: “Out of Red, UA Eyes Next Phase.” This euphoria resulted from the Arizona Board of Regents being told the Athletic Department saw a $400,000 financial annual surplus.
But hold on a second! A June 21, 2024 edition of the Star summarized the UA’s department’s financial situation, stating it had “$171 million in loans for capital improvements to its facilities and also a total of $95.7 million in operational loans...”
It only takes a minute to calculate that it will require the Athletic Department 667 years to pay off $266.7 million in loans with $400,000 in annual payments. Plus, anybody who thinks that small surplus will go to paying off the loans is dreaming.
If "Sports" writers saw their jobs as journalists instead of UA boosters, headlines like that wouldn’t appear. But hey! Wildcats for life, right?
David Devine
Midtown
Save SunTran
Tucson cannot survive and thrive without public transit. Public transit cannot survive if it serves as a warming, cooling, sleeping place for the unhoused population. It should be free to the economically challenged who use the service for a purpose. Accomplishing this is simple. Distribute bus passes in various denominations from 1 ride to monthly to the many organizations that supply goods and services to economically underprivileged riders. This will draw people to service sights, help them with lack of transport, get workers to jobs. The unhoused, addicted, service avoiding riders will disappear because they will never get it together to get and keep a bus pass. This, in combination with a good security program will save Tucson public transit and serve the noble purpose intended by free bus. Service organizations who practice good token motivation will value the program. The unfortunate heroes who have to drive the busses will approve. The few real riders will wonder why we waited.
Albert Lassen
Northwest side
Sharia law
These people come to our country and believe strongly that Islamic law supersedes the laws of our country. They are no longer in Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, or living in another country. They are living here in the United States. Their Islamic laws do not apply here, and they don't have the right to force their laws on women. I have seen firsthand the attitude an Islamic male has for a woman, especially one in authority. Women are treated like objects, and not allowed their dignity or basic respect. This law may have been felt to be a political step up for the Republican lawmaker, but it needs to be law here in Arizona and enforced.
Beverly Van Fosson
South Tucson
Sami Hamed for treasurer
It’s unfortunate for Brian Johnson to have to make a tough personal decision to step down from his elected position of Pima County Treasurer. The Board of Supervisors will appoint a replacement that will serve the remainder of his term. An obvious and best person for this position is Sami Hamed, who ran for Treasurer during the last election. Sami is an activist in our Tucson community and a strong voice in the local and state Democratic Party. At the same time he’s shown the ability to work across the aisle, when it benefits the community. Sami can bring stability to the treasurer’s office and apply his activism to bring needed changes to the business as usual approach.I urge the Board to move swiftly and appoint Hamed to the Treasurer’s position.
Jerry Anderson
Midtown
The White House
Has everyone seen the grotesque scene at the Trump White House? Look at the lawn! It’s hideous. I can’t wait until we vote out Donald Trump. We need something else.
George Lukasko
North side