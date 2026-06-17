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Solving TUSD attendance

I once served on a Bureau of American Indians team to evaluate the teaching of English in BIA schools. In most schools we visited, we were told the same dreary story: the absenteeism rate was 30%, the school was helpless because parents don't support student attendance, are not interested in their children's education, etc.

We approached our last school with dread, as we had been advised the new principal was a former Air Force colonel. Fearing the worst, we asked him about the absenteeism rate, and were astonished when he matter-of-factly replied "5 percent". Asking him how he accomplished amazing figure, he said that he had deputized the bus drivers as truant officers, and if a child on their route did not appear, they went back to persuade the parents to send their child to school. In addition, he had instituted a 'grandmother a week" program, having them ride the bus and spend time in classrooms.

TUSD could try something like this. Increased attendance would pay the cost.

Rudy Troike

Foothills

Rolex watches? Really?

I am a retired Arizona educator of 35 years. I was a teacher, athletic coach, administrator and teacher trainer. I have been gathering signatures for the Protect Education Act to be placed on the November ballot. Arizona’s ESA Voucher Program currently spends $1 Billion per year of our tax money for 100,000 (10%) of eligible K-12 students. Under the proposed Act, families with an income of $150,000 or less and students with disabilities would still qualify for ESAs.