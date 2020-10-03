 Skip to main content
Letter: 2020 Election
Letter: 2020 Election

Women fought for and won the right to vote in 1920, but they have never fought to register with Selective Service or to eliminate it. If they had there probably wouldn’t have been a feminist movement or equal rights amendment. Since then women have voted to help elect progressive Democrat presidents who in the 20th century drafted more than 16,525,000 men to fight in foreign wars.

Women fought for the right to enter the armed forces and the Boy Scout program.

Many women, including many Christian women, publicly disparage males including men who fought in the wars and built the churches.

Women fought for and won the right to abort their fetuses and since then have aborted more than 61,628,584 fetuses.

A female progressive Democrat may soon be elected Vice-President and possibly become President and Commander in Chief.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

